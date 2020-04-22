Vanderpump Rules Star Katie Maloney-Schwartz Says She Lost 20 Lbs. — but She's 'Not Dieting'

Image zoom Robin L Marshall/Getty

Katie Maloney-Schwartz has revamped her diet after learning that her body is sensitive to insulin.

On Sunday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 33, opened up to fans on her Instagram Story about her health and revealed that she had lost more than 20 pounds. Maloney-Schwartz was responding to a fan who told her she looked “amazing” and asked whether she’d shed any weight.

“I have, and thank you. I’ve lost a little over 20 pounds,” she said. “It feels good.”

Maloney-Schwartz — who has previously dealt with body-shaming — explained that she had tried to lose weight by cutting out things like alcohol and sweets, but it didn’t work. Her breakthrough finally came when she consulted a medical professional.

“I thought it was a thyroid thing, so I was going to the doctor and getting blood work done,” she said. “I think it’s really important to also check up on your health because even though it wasn’t a thyroid thing, I did discover that my glucose levels were pretty high, and that could’ve led to some maybe pre-diabetic problems.”

She then found a nutritionist who helped her “understand how to eat for my metabolism, especially with being insulin resistant or insulin-sensitive.”

“Now I just have a great understanding on nutrition and what kinds of food I should and shouldn’t be eating,” she said, adding that she is “not dieting,” but just has “a wealth of knowledge on what kind of foods to be eating.”

In March 2019, Maloney-Schwartz got candid about dealing with body-shamers, explaining that nasty comments about her weight gain had made her feel “unlovable.”

“Imagine finally finding the courage and strength to finally love yourself enough to stand up for yourself to then be ridiculed and torn down again,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “It took me three years. I was a very unhappy person. I took it out on everyone including myself. I was unlovable.”

Maloney-Schwartz said that she became passive as people attacked her shape.

“For the last three years I let MY BODY become a topic of conversation,” she said at the time. “I say ‘let’ because I didn’t have the courage or self love [to] argue it. FOR THREE YEARS. I’m not perfect. I know who I am. But I’m not a weak b—-. I vowed to make changes. And I did.”

She continued: “I am going to continue to grow and remind myself of my own strength. If that makes me a mean b—- in your eyes then so f—ing be it! I’m remaining true.”

In May 2018, Maloney-Schwartz told PEOPLE that her body image has improved since the show started in 2013.

“I think it’s just accepting change, and accepting that it’s okay,” she said. “Our bodies have done nothing but grow and change and grow some more since we were born. Knowing that it’s okay — I don’t need to look a certain way or I don’t need to be the same size as I was when I was 25.”

She added at the time: “I want to enjoy life, and I love food and wine and drinks. I’m not going to look back at age 75 and say, ‘I wish I would’ve dieted more.’”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.