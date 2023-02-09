'Vanderpump Rules' ' Katie Maloney on Ozempic Trend: 'If It Makes You Happy, Follow Your Bliss'

Katie Maloney is weighing in on Ozempic.

While speaking to PEOPLE at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiere event Tuesday, the reality show star, 36, said she doesn't judge people who use the drug, which is intended for people with type 2 diabetes.

"I say everyone do what you want to do," Maloney tells PEOPLE. "Understand the risks, and if it's right for you, it's right for you."

"I think the expectations [for women to be thin] are always going be there whether or not there's like this miracle drug or not," she says.

"The pressures are always going to be there. So thanks, Hollywood, thanks media, thanks society for keeping it going," she says with sarcasm. "But I just think, you know, if it makes you happy, follow your bliss."

Her Vanderpump Rules costar Lala Kent disagrees, telling PEOPLE that she is not a fan of the Ozempic trend.

"Stop taking it for weight loss. Enough already," Kent tells PEOPLE. "I think that Hollywood is all sorts of f—ed up. We've got to do better."

"I think there's a lot of things that need to change and it starts with us and there are times where I roll my eyes and say, 'F—ing do better, all of us,'" she continued. "We all need to participate in becoming better examples for our children in the outside world."

As for her other costar Scheana Shay — who was a spokesperson for controversial weight loss aid Hydroxycut — she says she hasn't "even heard of it" and would "stick with Hydroxycut."

Ozempic — and other similar injections like Wegovy and Mounjaro — are taken by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm to help people keep their Type 2 diabetes under control. It's the brand name for semaglutide, which targets areas of the brain that regulate appetite, according to the FDA.

A number of other celebrities have spoken out about the fad. Last month, Chelsea Handler, 47, opened up about unknowingly being prescribed Ozempic.

"So, my anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody," Handler admitted. "I didn't even know I was on it. She said, 'If you ever want to drop five lbs., this is good.'" But she said that once she learned it wasn't medically necessary for her to use Ozempic, she stopped.

"I'm not on it anymore. That's too irresponsible," Handler told Cooper. "I'm an irresponsible drug user, but I'm not gonna take a diabetic drug. I tried it, and I'm not gonna do that. That's not for me. That's not right for me."

Content creator and model Remi Bader, 27, also revealed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that she was on the medication after her doctor prescribed it to her for "actual health issues."

She explained that although she was able to lose weight from the medication, when she stopped taking it, her binge eating immediately returned.

