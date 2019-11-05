Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Reflects on Cancer Removal One Year Later

Image zoom Ariana Madix Presley Ann/FilmMagic

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is celebrating one year of being cancer-free.

On Instagram, Madix, 34, shared a video of herself in the hospital last year. In the caption of the post, the reality TV personality said she was “debating posting this for so long but whatever! i’m doing it.”

“Officially the spookiest thing i’ve ever experienced! a year ago, i wasnt able to celebrate my favorite holiday bc i had just undergone surgery for melanoma,” she continued. “Being told that cancer was living rent free on my body for years was scarier than any 80s slasher movie.”

Madix went on to thank her “amazing” doctor for caring for her, as well as expressing gratitude for pop singer Kim Petras, whose music kept her “positive” during the health scare.

“Moral of the story: if you’re unsure of something on your body, GET CHECKED and then GET CHECKED AGAIN!” she concluded the post.

In January, the star responded to fans inquiring about her procedure, saying, “When you raise concerns with a doctor, be persistent … They told me I was fine for years.”

Madix revealed her bout with cancer on New Year’s Eve with a lengthy Instagram post, in which she reflected on 2018 as a whole, and the ups and downs that came with it.

“I had to have a lil bit o’cancer removed from my body and lymph nodes biopsied,” she wrote at the time.

She assured her one million followers that she was healthy again — “In the clear now!” — and shared how the previous year had changed her outlook on life.

“2018 was a year full of huge moments that were unplanned. Lifelong dreams fulfilled and unexpected hardships overcome,” she wrote.

Madix continued, “So much progress was made on my many goals and ambitions, but I’ve had to learn the same lessons in life over and over: Intense ambition is one of my best qualities BUT when it becomes overwhelming to have so many goals, I need to take a step back and just focus on one thing. Even if an issue won’t be solved right away, talking about it ALWAYS sends it on a path to resolution and healing.”