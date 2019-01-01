Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Reveals She Had Cancer Removed in 2018

Vanderpump Rules‘ Ariana Madix is thankful for her health as she heads into 2019.

In a lengthy Instagram post on New Year’s Eve, the reality star, 33, reflected on her personal ups and downs of 2018, revealing she had a small cancer scare earlier in the year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I had to have a lil bit o’cancer removed from my body and lymph nodes biopsied,” she wrote on Monday.

While Madix did not elaborate on the type of cancer or how it was discovered, she posted a video of herself wearing bandages around one of her breasts.

“Update: I’m not allowed to shower so I feel extra gross,” she said in the clip. “Still waiting on biopsy results, lymph node biopsy results. Hopefully next week I get a clear on that. Until then, I feel really disgusting.”

Ariana Madix Ariana Madix/Instagram

In the caption, Madix assured her 1 million followers that she is now healthy and feeling just fine.

“In the clear now!” she added.

A rep for Madix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Along with focusing on her health, Madix also learned to take things one day at a time in 2018.

“2018 was a year full of huge moments that were unplanned. Lifelong dreams fulfilled and unexpected hardships overcome,” she wrote.

Madix continued, “So much progress was made on my many goals and ambitions, but I’ve had to learn the same lessons in life over and over: Intense ambition is one of my best qualities BUT when it becomes overwhelming to have so many goals, I need to take a step back and just focus on one thing. Even if an issue won’t be solved right away, talking about it ALWAYS sends it on a path to resolution and healing.”

“Looking ahead to 2019 with optimism, hope, and more hard work on the horizon!” she wrote.