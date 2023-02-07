Valerie Bertinelli Says She's Going Down a Size in Jeans After Doing Dry January

The Food Network star quipped that the weight loss was a “nice little side effect” of Dry January

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023 10:56 AM
Valerie Bertinelli attends the Build Series to discuss 'Kids Baking Championship" & "Family Restaurant Rivals' at Build Studio on August 21, 2019 in New York City
Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty

Valerie Bertinelli is loving the results she's seeing since completing Dry January.

On Saturday, the Food Network star, 62, posted a TikTok video sharing the "side effect" she experienced after giving up alcohol for the month.

"So, here's a nice little side effect of Dry January. These jeans that I'm wearing were so tight a few months ago that I couldn't comfortably button them. Now, they're so loose it's time for me to go down a size," she said with a laugh. "Yeah, I like that side effect."

Under the video, one follower commented that they've also been feeling a lot healthier after doing not only Dry January but Dry October as well.

"Oooh, sober October. I like it," Bertinelli responded. "I may also do dry July. 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Bertinelli revealed on social media that she was jumping on the dry January bandwagon, explaining the two reasons why she chose to abstain from alcohol.

"I have decided to go dry January. I like it so far," she said. "I'm doing it for two reasons. One, I want to try and cut down the cravings for my sugar. And I think alcohol exacerbates that."

The second reason relates to the newly-divorced star's stress levels. "I want to calm down the cortisol in my body that has been raging for the last five, six years. I've been in fight, flight, freeze, fawn mode. And I want to go into rest and digest," she said at the time. "I think cutting alcohol will help me do that."

In the video, the Hot in Cleveland star said she'd already been drinking less over the past several months, so abstaining in January was mainly about "resetting that fight, flight, freeze, fawn mode that I'm helping with mediation and with journaling, and I think with all that I may reset my whole body."

Adding a disclaimer that this is just her "theory" and that she's not a doctor, Bertinelli closed out the Story by saying she just wants to "reset and regulate" her nervous system.

"If you're doing a dry January, let's have fun. Let's do it together," she said. "If not, it's okay. It don't matter. You take care of yourself, I'll take care of me."

Related Articles
Valerie Bertinelli attends the Build Series to discuss 'Kids Baking Championship" & "Family Restaurant Rivals' at Build Studio on August 21, 2019 in New York City
Valerie Bertinelli Is Doing Dry January to 'Reset' After Being in 'Fight, Flight' Mode During Her Divorce
Game of Thrones
Kit Harington Discusses Possibility of a 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff About Jon Snow
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1789 -- Pictured: Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar poses backstage on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images); https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ss7_5PSnyA Sarah Michelle Gellar Burger King Commercial - 1981
Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls McDonald's Suing Her at Age 5 Over Burger King Commercial
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News
Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger
Maria Shriver Reveals She Went to a Convent After Arnold Schwarzenegger Split to 'Look for Advice'
valerie bertinelli/Instagram
Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional as She Opens Up About Healing After Divorce: 'I Am Over It'
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Before-and-After Photos of Her Smile After Dog Attack: 'Before I Had a Lot of Teeth Show'
Brooklinn Khoury Shares Progression of Her Lip Reconstruction: 'My Face Gradually Starts Looking Better'
Chef Valerie Bertinelli onstage presenting a culinary demonstration at the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations at The IKEA Kitchen presented by Capital One at Pier 94 on October 12, 2019 in New York City.
Valerie Bertinelli Recalls 'Finding Texts' and Being Called 'Fat and Lazy': 'I Am Healing'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'
Matthew McConaughey and Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Shake-Up on 'Yellowstone' : Is Kevin Costner Leaving? Is Matthew McConaughey Joining?
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd30cHzveEz/ leahremini's profile picture leahremini Verified Last night was Sofia’s senior prom. Senior year is filled with exciting milestones but it doesn’t make it any less sad for parents when we wonder how time flew by so fast. Angelo and I couldn’t be prouder of the young woman Sofia is becoming. But I need this process to slow down. Edited · 37w
Leah Remini Says She and Husband Angelo Are 'More of a Mess Now' After Daughter Returns to College
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady Jokes He Needs to 'Get Good' at Retiring, but Says He's 'Excited for What's Ahead'
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchel
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Their Third Baby Together
Mila Kunis arrives at the FOX's "Family Guy" 400th Episode Celebration; Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Mila Kunis Calls Out Husband Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon for Looking 'So Awkward' on Red Carpet
Global Superstar Marc Anthony & Former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira tie the knot. Nadia looked breathtaking in 2 custom Galia Lahav gowns
Nadia Ferreira Married Marc Anthony in 2 Show-Stopping Wedding Gowns: See New Photos and Details
Ant-Man
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' First Reactions Praise Jonathan Majors' 'Menacing' Villain