Valerie Bertinelli Tearfully Opens Up About Body Image in Emotional Instagram Video

“I’m doing my best to distract my mind from spiraling to a place of self-loathing, because I saw a picture of myself today that made me want to do that,” Valerie Bertinelli said on Thursday

Valerie Bertinelli is getting candid about her body.

In an emotional video posted to her Instagram account on Thursday, the One Day At A Time actress, 61, tearfully opened up about the bad body image day she was having ahead of the holidays.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm standing out in the rain because I'm doing my best to distract my mind from spiraling to a place of self-loathing, because I saw a picture of myself today that made me want to do that," she started.

"I am not where I want to be right now, body-wise. I don't know if I ever will be, but when I see it right in front of me, it really does send me down that path," she continued. "And I am doing my best to be positive and more full of joy and hopefully my body will follow along. I'm not there yet."

Bertinelli then gave herself an uplifting pep talk, noting that she won't "focus on all the shortcomings and flaws and imperfections."

"We can all give ourselves permission to feel joy, be intentional about it, and remember to be grateful," she said. "I am grateful, even through all the mess. 'Cause there's still good in all the mess."

This isn't the first time Bertinelli, a longtime weight loss spokesperson, has talked candidly about her body image.

Valerie Bertinelli Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In May 2020, the Food Network star opened up to PEOPLE about her decades-long battle with self-acceptance, recalling a story from her childhood in which a teacher "patted me on the belly and said, 'You might want to keep an eye on that.' "

Despite the unnecessary negative comments she's received about her body, Bertinelli has been working hard to accept and love herself over the years.