Valerie Bertinelli Says She'll Have 'Protection' Weight Until She's 'Healthier Internally, Emotionally'

Valerie Bertinelli appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna Thursday and got emotional discussing her recent challenges and how it has impacted her health journey

Valerie Bertinelli is getting candid about getting her mental and emotional health in check so that her physical health can follow.

The star and Food Network host, 61, appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna Thursday morning and got emotional when discussing body image and what she believes is needed in order to lose the weight she wants.

"I haven't stepped on the scale since I finished writing the book," she said, referring to her memoir Enough Already, before becoming teary-eyed. "I'm looking at the monitor and trying not to judge myself too harshly right now because I know that I'm still holding on to this weight because it's protecting me because I'm going through a lot of challenges, a lot of heartbreak, a lot of crazy stuff going on in my life right now."

Bertinelli explained to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she'll only make progress and get rid of her "protection" weight after first making improvements with her mental health.

"I know this weight is protecting me right now, and when I get healthier internally and emotionally that weight will come off," she said. "Because I know I'm treating my body better. I'm drinking less alcohol, I'm eating less sugar, I'm putting more vegetables in my body, but my body is doing this for a reason … because it needs protection."

"And I'm not the only one going through these challenging times, we've all been through so much," Bertinelli continued. "I'm not the only one. And I'm not here to say, 'oh, poor me.' I'm here to say that when we reach out to people we love, or strangers even, that we don't have to feel so alone in this world and go through it alone."

Bertinelli then shared that when things seem really "dark," she gets through it with gratitude and by starting each day by saying thank you for the life she has.

Earlier this year, Bertinelli wrote in an essay for New Beauty that she's made a lot of progress since she quit weighing herself cold turkey. Though she said that she's still a work in progress, she's happy with the results so far.

"It's all a test and we'll see how it works, but I do know that my mental health has improved immensely because I stopped looking at the scale every morning — and that's the first big step for me," she said.

"When you stop denying yourself of certain things, you somehow, also automatically, start to self-regulate — I've found that especially true as I'm trying to take care of my mental and emotional health, as well as the weight."

Taking the leap, though, was difficult after her long history of struggling with her weight and her self-esteem.