Valerie Bertinelli Praises Treadmill Workout 12 Years After Running Boston Marathon: 'Gotta Start Somewhere'

Valerie Bertinelli is feeling good about getting back into fitness.

On Tuesday, the Food Network host, 62, posted a TikTok video celebrating her treadmill workout. While noting that she was previously in better shape and able to run more, she boasted her ability to get active again.

"So just 12 years ago, I did a marathon. But you know what? You gotta start somewhere, I'm not embarrassed," Bertinelli said in the clip while showing herself walking at a steady pace. "Today is the first day of the rest of my life."

"Day 1 😈," she added in the caption.

Followers of the star praised her transparency and sent words of encouragement as she focuses on her health. "Yes, even if you are starting over, you've started! Good for you!" one person commented while another user added, "Every day 1 is a win. Focus on the positive! You've got this!"

Bertinelli ran the Boston Marathon in 2010, just four days before her 50th birthday. At the time, she told PEOPLE that she felt mentally and physically amazing after training intensely for the event. "I am so high right now, more high than if I'd had a bottle of champagne!" she said just after running the 26.2-mile race, her first marathon, in 5:14:37. "I feel euphoric!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over the years, Bertinelli has been open about her difficult relationship with her health and weight. Most recently, she admitted that though she's been treating her body better, she needs to improve her mentality in order to lose the weight she wants.

Earlier this year, Bertinelli wrote in an essay for New Beauty that she's made a lot of progress since she quit weighing herself cold turkey. Though she said that she's still a work in progress, she's happy with the results so far.

"It's all a test and we'll see how it works, but I do know that my mental health has improved immensely because I stopped looking at the scale every morning — and that's the first big step for me," she said.

"When you stop denying yourself of certain things, you somehow, also automatically, start to self-regulate — I've found that especially true as I'm trying to take care of my mental and emotional health, as well as the weight."

Taking the leap, though, was difficult after her long history of struggling with her weight and her self-esteem.

Her weight is "the thing that holds me back," Bertinelli wrote. "But I want to start feeling the same about myself — no matter what weight I am. I don't have to wait until I've lost weight to be kind to myself and to be kind to others. It shouldn't matter what I look like. I'm trying to make that a reality in my life, and then, hopefully, my body will follow."