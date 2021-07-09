Valerie Bertinelli Gets Teary After Critical Comment About Her Weight: 'Where's the Compassion?'

Valerie Bertinelli is speaking out after reading a disparaging comment about her weight.

In an emotional video on Thursday, the Food Network star — who has been open about her complicated relationship with food and self-image — wrote that while she "was going through some recipes online" she "made the mistake of reading the comments."

"Someone...decided to point out that I need to lose weight," she wrote. "You're not being helpful."

"When you see somebody who has put some weight on, my first thought is that person is obviously going through some things, because if I could lose the weight and keep it off, I would," she said. "But since I haven't been successful with that my whole entire life, at 61 I'm still dealing with [it]."

Continuing, she added, "You think I'm not tired of it, lady? Where's the compassion. You think a stupid little comment like 'you need to lose weight,' not f------ helpful."

Alongside the video she wrote, "aren't we tired of body shaming women yet?! Smh."

"I was going to delete my stories because it's a little embarrassing and scary to be so vulnerable," she added, explaining that she changed her mind after she received "so many" messages from fans, who shared the "same vulnerability and struggles."

"We all could use a little more kindness and patience and grace, because we just never know what someone else is going through," she added. "So here it is. Not deleting. Owning it."

Bertinelli — whose upcoming memoir Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today — follows her self-love journey, received a number of supportive comments from her family and friends.

"You're perfect the way you are, Ma," wrote her son Wolfgang Van Halen, whom she shares with late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen. "I love you ❤️."

"This video is everything," added fellow Food Network star Ree Drummond. "Beautiful Valerie, you inspire, you encourage, and you make people feel like everything is good and right. You have done this your whole life. You win."

Demi Lovato, who has spoken extensively about their own struggles with body image, also left a heartfelt comment, writing, "I love you. You said it yourself, you're already enough AND whoever said that is hurting.. or not being shown enough compassion in their lives.. I'm sorry you had to deal w this. Here for you always."

Addressing her fans on Friday morning, Bertinelli thanked everyone who had reached out to her.

"There's so much kindness out there. I certainly do not feel so alone anymore," she said in a new video. "It's the shame part that's really hard to get rid of, that stupid emotion that is absolutely useless. But I just wanted to say thank you."

"I was gonna say, and now for some food content, but seriously, let's get back to me posting some delicious recipes and all my kitties," she added with a laugh. "Let's have a really f----- great day, you guys."

Opening up about her upcoming memoir, which comes out next January, Bertinelli recently told PEOPLE that the book "is about letting go of the mindset that made me feel broken and always trying to fix something about myself."