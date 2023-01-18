UV Nail Polish Dryers Can Lead to Cancer-Causing Cell Mutations, New Study Finds

A new study found that exposure to the UV light can kill cells and cause mutations that are typically seen in skin cancer

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 01:25 PM
Close-up of a hand of an older woman drying her nails in an ultraviolet lamp
Photo: Getty

Ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers, typically used for gel manicures, can kill cells and lead to cancer-causing mutations in cells, according to a new study.

The study, which was published Tuesday in Nature Communications, analyzed cells in two different conditions of UV exposure. Cells with acute exposure had two 20-minute sessions under the UV dryers with an hour break in between. Cells with chronic exposure had one 20-minute session under the UV dryers for three consecutive days.

Researchers found that one 20-minute session of exposure to the UV dryers resulted in 20 to 30% cell death, while three consecutive 20-minute sessions of exposure resulted in 65 to 70% cell death.

In the remaining cells, the exposure resulted in mutations that are typically seen in skin cancer.

"We saw multiple things: first, we saw that DNA gets damaged," Ludmil Alexandrov, bioengineering professor at UC San Diego and study author, said in a statement. "We also saw that some of the DNA damage does not get repaired over time, and it does lead to mutations after every exposure with a UV-nail polish dryer. Lastly, we saw that exposure may cause mitochondrial dysfunction, which may also result in additional mutations. We looked at patients with skin cancers, and we see the exact same patterns of mutations in these patients that were seen in the irradiated cells."

UV lamp for drying nails
Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Researchers from the University of California San Diego noted that many studies have been done warning of exposure to UV lights in tanning beds, which have proven to be carcinogenic. However, the possible harmful effects of nail polish dryers have not been studied, despite the devices using a different spectrum of UV light.

"If you look at the way these devices are presented, they are marketed as safe, with nothing to be concerned about," Alexandrov explained. "But to the best of our knowledge, no one has actually studied these devices and how they affect human cells at the molecular and cellular levels until now."

Study authors note that many cases of rare cancers developing in fingers were from people who frequently get gel manicures using UV-nail polish dryers, like pageant contestants and estheticians.

Researchers believe more data, that spans over numerous years, is needed in order to "accurately quantify the risk for skin cancer of the hand in people regularly using UV-nail polish dryers."

Related Articles
Michael Phelps and Hilary Phelps attend Whitney Phelps' ING NYC Marathon Training Session
Michael Phelps' Sister Reveals Battle with Alcoholism After 15 Years Sober: 'Alcohol Became My Safety'
Chris Evert attends the 30TH Annual Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic Gala & Dinner
Tennis Great Chris Evert Reveals She's Cancer-Free After Sister's Death from Same Disease
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stewart Cook/Shutterstock (13622397aa) Christina Applegate Christina Applegate honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Nov 2022
Christina Applegate Slams Comment Saying Plastic Surgery Changed Her Looks, Not MS: 'I Laughed'
Brentt Leakes and NeNe Leakes attend The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening on May 28, 2021 in Duluth, Georgia.
NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt, 23, Shows Off 100-Lb. Weight Loss After Suffering Stroke: 'Focus on You'
Tyler James Williams arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
'Abbott Elementary' 's Tyler James Williams Details Crohn's Disease Struggle: My Body 'Crashed'
Kyle Richards attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'I'm Honest About What I Do'
Tammy Slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton in Tears After Learning She's 717 Lbs.: 'The Most I've Ever Weighed'
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley Had a Family History of Heart Disease — What to Know
Mineka Furtch says her previous doctor initially downplayed her symptoms of nausea and vomiting when she was pregnant in 2020. She was eventually diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, and the severe symptoms associated with the condition have returned now that she is pregnant again.
Why People Who Experience Severe Nausea During Pregnancy Often Go Untreated
Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman attend The Old Man" Season 1 NYC Tastemaker Event
Amy Brenneman Recalls Jeff Bridges 'Fighting for His Life' Amidst COVID Battle While Filming 'The Old Man'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Selena Gomez Seemingly Responds to Body-Shaming Comments After 2023 Golden Globes Appearance
Christina Applegate attends "Dead To Me" #NETFLIXFYSEE For Your Consideration Event at Netflix FYSEE At Raleigh Studios on June 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Christina Applegate Prepares for First Awards Show Since MS Diagnosis: 'Nervous but Grateful'
Gwendlyn Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Reveals She Had a Breast Reduction After Suffering Back Pain
Doctor making a vaccination in the shoulder of patient teens girls person, Flu Vaccination Injection on Arm, coronavirus,covid-19 vaccine disease preparing for human clinical trials vaccination shot
Childhood Vaccinations in the U.S. Fall for the Second Year in a Row: 'This Is Alarming'
Grace Garcia nail cancer
California Woman Contracts HPV-Related Nail Cancer Following Visit to Salon
Rachel Robinson on the New Season of The Challenge Workout: ‘It’s Bigger and Better Than Ever’
Rachel Robinson on the New Season of 'The Challenge Workout' : 'It's Bigger and Better Than Ever'