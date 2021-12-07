Utah Mother Who Worried About Getting Vaccinated While Breastfeeding Her Son Dies of COVID-19

A Utah mother who was hospitalized in late October after contracting COVID-19 died Dec. 2.

A GoFundMe account created in support of 23-year-old Dezi Scopesi confirmed her death while noting she did not want to get vaccinated while breastfeeding out of concern for her infant's health.

Scopesi contracted the virus on Oct. 25, along with several other members of her her family, according to the online fundraiser.

While Scopesi's husband Stephen Scopesi-Steadman and the couple's now 1-year-old son Leo recovered from the virus swiftly, her condition quickly got worse and she was hospitalized on Oct. 29, the online fundraiser added.

As of Tuesday morning the page had earned $39,591, nearing its fundraising goal of $50,000.

Dezi Scopes Credit: Facebook

Initially the online fundraiser was created to allow Stephen go on family leave—he qualified for 12 weeks leave but it was unpaid—as well as to cover medical expenses while his wife was hospitalized.

On Dec. 4 one of the page's organizers, LaShae Steele, thanked the community for its support while confirming Scopesi's death.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we let you all know…our sweet Dezi passed away on Thursday evening. We feel so much strength and comfort from the endless love and support we have received from all of you," wrote Steele.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that "recently pregnant woman are more likely to get severely sick" from the virus.

"Although the absolute risks are low, people who are pregnant or recently pregnant are more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19 compared with people who are not pregnant," read a passage from the CDC's site on breastfeeding and caring for newborns while battling the virus.