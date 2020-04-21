Used Masks and Gloves that Litter Streets and Parking Lots Could Be a Health Hazard, Officials Warn

Image zoom Vincenzo Lombardo/Getty

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have formally recommended that everyone wear face coverings when in public, many people are using disposable or single-use masks and gloves. But if not correctly discarded, they could be harmful to other people.

Earlier this month during a press briefing, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned of the dangers of inappropriately discarding the items.

“Don’t throw these things on the ground. It’s actually dangerous. It actually could put other people in harm’s way,” he said, New York Daily News reported. “Look, we don’t like littering to begin with, but we especially don’t like littering when there might be a deadly virus on these gloves or masks.”

He added: “I’m not trying to be alarmist — it’s just common sense.”

Image zoom Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty

De Blasio added that people should dispose of them in order to not “endanger anyone else.”

“You don’t know if, God forbid, you happen to contract this disease, but if you’re on that mask, getting your breath on it, or those gloves, you’ve sneezed on them, anything like that, you don’t know,” he said. “Get rid of them. Get them out of the way so they won’t, in away way, endanger anyone else.”

A police captain in Londonderry, New Hampshire, told the Union Leader newspaper that citizens had reported on social media about a high number of littered masks and gloves in their community, in places like grocery store parking lots.

“These stores are already taxed with being busy, and now they have to have staff diverted to cleaning the parking lots to make sure they’re clean and sanitary,” said the officer. “It’s creating more work and potentially putting them at risk.”

Waste experts noted to CNN that the masks and gloves should not be recycled either, even if they are made of plastic.

“We recommend people throw their PPE in the trash,” a spokesperson for Orange County, Calif., waste and recycling told the outlet. “We don’t want to have children or unsuspecting healthy adults to come in contact and become carriers of the infection.”

