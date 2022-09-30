U.S. Suicide Rates Increase from 2020 Following 2-Year Decline: Report

Provisional data released Friday shows that despite the increase in suicides between 2020 and 2021, the rate is still lower than its peak in 2018

Published on September 30, 2022 10:30 AM
Silhouette of depressed man sitting in the private room
Man in distress. Photo: Getty Images

Provisional data has revealed that following a period of decline, the number of people who died by suicide in the United States increased between 2020 and 2021.

According to the data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics, the provisional number of suicides in 2021 was 4% higher than in 2020.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people aged 10 to 34, the agency said. Between 1999 and 2018, suicide increased by 35% before declining by 5% through 2020.

The study found that the rates among various age groups of men had "increased significantly" — most notably in those aged 15 to 24, which rose 8% from 2020.

Michael Lindsey, dean of New York University's Silver School of Social Work, told NBC News that the higher rate among this group might be because younger men are more likely to participate in high-risk behaviors.

Another reason Lindsey posed is that they have access to "the most lethal means in terms of suicide attempts," as explained by NBC.

SUICIDE PREVENTION in the subway station
Suicide-prevention sign in subway station. Getty Images

The outlet noted that while in the men have typically been at higher risk to die by suicide than women, the rate of suicide among middle-school-aged girls presented a distressing trend.

Data showed that in 2020, 204 girls aged 10 to 14 died by suicide. In 2021, that number rose to 237 — an increase of 15%, marking the largest of any age group.

The report said the increase is not statistically significant, however, as it was based on a relatively small number of cases.

"We can't jump to any conclusions," Julie Cerel, director of the Suicide Prevention and Exposure Lab at the University of Kentucky, told NBC News. "But we need to be looking out for younger girls, as well."

Despite the rising rate, the data showed that the 4% increase is still 1% below the 2018 peak, at 48,344 deaths.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reported that following the nationwide launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in July, there had been a 45% increase in volume.

"Our nation's transition to 988 moves us closer to better serving the crisis care needs of people across America," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a release.

"988 is more than a number, it's a message: we're there for you. The transition to 988 is just the beginning," Becerra added. "We will continue working towards comprehensive, responsive crisis care services nationwide to save lives."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

