U.S. Hits New High of Coronavirus Cases with Over 36,000 in 1 Day, Breaking Record Set in April
After nearly two months of steady decreases in new infections, that number has shot up due to major outbreaks in several states, including California, Arizona and Texas
The United States set a new record for daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday with well over 36,000 new reported cases, surpassing the previous high from April.
After nearly two months of steadily dropping numbers as Americans followed stay-at-home orders, the trend started swinging upwards in the weeks after Memorial Day weekend, when businesses reopened in most states and people began going out again.
On Wednesday, the number of new cases in the U.S. reached 36,975, breaking the previous record from April 24 of 36,739, according to The New York Times’ database.
Currently, 26 states are seeing spiking numbers of new COVID-19 infections, primarily in the South and along the West Coast. And several states are breaking their own records for new infections.
In Texas, the number of new cases soared to 6,584 on Wednesday, far surpassing the record set the day before of 5,080. It marked the third straight day of record-breaking numbers.
In Houston, the state’s largest city, hospitalizations have tripled and the children’s hospital has begun accepting adult patients to help with the influx. Gov. Greg Abbott, however, has refrained from ordering businesses to close again and is deferring any regulations on mask-wearing to local leaders.
California is also seeing their highest numbers of the pandemic, with 6,419 new cases on Tuesday. That number dipped down slightly on Wednesday, to 4,850, but it is still the third-highest daily case total so far.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said that large family gatherings may be to blame. Additionally, at one of the state’s largest prisons, San Quentin, more than 450 prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19, mostly in the last two weeks, CNN reported.
Florida also rocketed past their previous totals, with 5,511 new cases on Wednesday, an increase of nearly 1,500 from their prior record, set on Saturday.
And in Arizona, intensive care unit beds are 88 percent full, along with 86 percent of inpatient beds, according to AZ Central.
Meanwhile, in New York and New Jersey, the states hardest-hit at the start of the pandemic, new cases are continuing to stay low. On Wednesday, New York reported 575 new infections, marking the 19th-straight day under 1,000 new cases and far below its peak of 12,312 from April 4.
While the record-breaking numbers has come at a time when testing is more widely available, epidemiologists have said that these surges are more than just an increased number of test takers. In several states, the positivity rate is higher than before, meaning that even as more people get tested, more people are also testing positive for COVID-19. For example, in Arizona, the positivity rate is 17 percent; Florida’s is 10 percent and Texas is at 9 percent, The Washington Post reported.
As of Thursday morning, more than 2,394,100 Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, and at least 121,926 people have died.
