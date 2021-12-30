US Breaks COVID Record at Nearly Half a Million Cases in a Single Day

The case numbers may be even higher since many people are taking at-home tests and not necessarily reporting positive cases to public health departments

On Wednesday, the United States reported its single highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

According to The New York Times, the record shattering COVID-19 daily case total exceeded 488,000 on Wednesday. The news outlet added that the 301,000 seven-day average of new daily cases reported the same day was also a milestone.

The surge in cases nationwide is being attributed to omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, known to be highly contagious. The variant has spiraled out of control since it was first discovered in the US early this month.

A report in the Washington Post Tuesday, pointed out that the new strain appears to have lower rates of hospitalization.

"What is absolutely clear is there is lower rate of hospitalization with our omicron patients in our hospital system," James Musser, chair of pathology and genomic medicine at the Houston Methodist hospital system, told the Post.

"That does not necessarily mean that this variant is quote-unquote 'less virulent.' The jury's still out on that. What we know now is that … if you are immunized and, more importantly, if you are boosted, you're going to stay out of substantial trouble."

Health experts are warning infections could continue rising after the holidays and throughout January.

"January is going to be a really, really hard month. And people should just brace themselves for a month where lots of people are going to get infected," said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health per CNN.

As cases hit an all time high this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommended shorter isolation and quarantine times for asymptomatic individuals.

According to the Associated Press, under the new CDC guidance the number of days initially suggested to quarantine was cut in half from 10 to five days for asymptomatic Americans who contract the virus.

The guidance was issued as the CDC noted people are the most infectious two days before developing symptoms and three days after experiencing them.