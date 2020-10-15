This Vibrating Foam Roller Will Help You Ditch Pricey Massages — and It’s One of Prime Day’s Remaining Deals

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you thought all foam rollers were created equal, allow us to introduce you to the UrbnFit Vibrating Foam Roller. Amazon shoppers have called the massaging roller “top notch,” a “lifesaver,” and “high-quality,” and right now, it’s still 33 percent off for Prime Day. If you’re curious how long Prime Day is, you only have until tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT to shop all the epic savings and deals. This means you have just a few more hours to cop this top-rated roller before it shoots back up to full price.

Equipped with five vibrating settings (ranging from 900 to 3,000 reps-per-minute), this handy recovery tool combines firm pressure with muscle massaging to alleviate aches, pains, and soreness. Unlike traditional foam rollers, which rely strictly on pressure, the UrbnFit Vibrating Foam Roller uses pulsating vibrations to penetrate deeper into the muscle tissue to relax pain points and unwind stiff joints. Choose one of the predetermined settings or opt to cycle through all five to better break up lactic acid for a quicker post-workout recovery.

Made with a cushioned foam exterior and a durable, eco-friendly plastic interior, it’s built to last for years — and the battery is no exception. The rechargeable battery runs for up to six hours between charges, meaning you can use it consistently even if you want to foam roll multiple times per day. And if you’re not sure where to begin, the roller comes with a paper and digital workout guide to walk you through some helpful stretches.

Buy It! UrbnFit Vibrating Foam Roller, $49.97 (orig. $79.97); amazon.com

If you’re not quite ready to ditch your traditional foam roller, allow this five-star review to convince you: “I have owned a longer foam roller and now just purchased a vibrating foam roller. What a big difference. It's one thing to sit on some sore areas or knots and loosen them up, but, when you add the vibration, it's shaking up even more of the knotted areas, causing blood to flow more and helping you heal quicker.”

Another reviewer wrote: “Holy guacamole! This massaging roller by Urbanfit has more than exceeded my expectations! Honestly, I was skeptical but thought I’d try it. This baby has power. I took it to work and let people try it out....several are now ordering their own. I hurt my lower back a few weeks ago by over lifting. This massager has helped with the pain and helped loosen the muscles allowing more flexibility..”

Whether you’re looking to relieve minor aches and pains from daily life or alleviate seriously sore muscles from marathon training, Amazon shoppers suggest the UrbnFit Vibrating Foam Roller. Grab this must-have Prime Day fitness deal for 33 percent off — remember, the price will go back up in just a few hours when the sale event ends.

