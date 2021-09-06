Unvaccinated Teens Hospitalized at 10 Times Higher Rate Than Vaccinated Ones, Says CDC

The study showed "that vaccines were highly effective at preventing serious COVID-19 illness" in 12- to 17-year-olds

Unvaccinated adolescents were ten times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than fully vaccinated ones as the delta variant surged in the U.S., according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control.

The study looked at hospital data from 14 different states between June 20 and July 31, a period in which the general hospitalization rate for adolescents jumped up by nearly 10 times with the highly contagious delta variant circulating.

During that time, the number of unvaccinated kids aged 12 to 17 who were hospitalized with COVID-19 was 10.1 times higher than those who were fully vaccinated.

The researchers said that the data shows "that vaccines were highly effective at preventing serious COVID-19 illness." Currently, one COVID-19 vaccine, from Pfizer, is approved for use in kids 12 to 17.

In another study from the CDC on Friday, researchers determined that more children were hospitalized or sent to the emergency room for COVID-19 in states with low vaccination rates.

During a two-week period from Aug. 14 to 27, emergency room visits were 3.4 times higher in the states with the lowest vaccination rates and hospitalizations were 3.7 times higher than in states with the highest vaccination rates.

With kids under 12 years old unable to get vaccinated, the researchers emphasized the need for every eligible person to get their inoculations and protect vulnerable communities.

"Broad, community-wide vaccination of all eligible persons is a critical component of mitigation strategies to protect pediatric populations from SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe COVID-19 illness," they said.

The states with the lowest vaccination rates are in the South and West — Alabama, Wyoming, Mississippi and Idaho all have just 39% of residents fully vaccinated.

In a White House briefing on Thursday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky emphasized that kids are not getting sicker because of delta, but due to low vaccination rates.

"Although we are seeing more cases in children, and more overall cases, these studies demonstrated that there was not increased disease severity in children. Instead, more children have COVID-19 because there is more disease in the community," she said, CNN reported.