Unvaccinated High School Student Who Is Benched from Basketball Sues Health Department Over Ban  

An unvaccinated high school basketball player barred from school amid a chickenpox outbreak has filed a lawsuit, claiming the vaccine requirement goes against his religious beliefs.

Jerome Kunkle, 18, has filed suit against the Northern Kentucky Health Department, claiming its ban on unvaccinated students has kept him from enjoying his final games on the basketball team, according to local NBC affiliate WLWT.

The department issued a statement Thursday confirming 32 cases of chickenpox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart/Assumption Academy in Walton, Kentucky.

Students without proof of vaccination or proof of immunity against the illness were instructed not to attend school until 21 days after the onset of rash.

All extracurricular activities involving other schools or the public, including sporting events, fairs, festivals and music events, were also canceled under the same conditions.

“The chickenpox vaccine is the best way to prevent becoming ill and spreading the varicella virus. It is very safe and prevents almost all cases of severe illness,” the statement read.

Jerome’s father Bill Kunkle told WLWT that his son is not vaccinated because it goes against the family’s religious beliefs.

“I don’t believe in that vaccine at all and they are trying to push it on us,” he said. “The chickenpox vaccine is derived from aborted fetuses. And, of course, as Christians, we’re against abortion.”

According to the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania, the vaccine is made by “growing the viruses in fetal embryo fibroblast cells,” which are the cells used to hold skin and connective tissue together. Those cells were first obtained from two aborted pregnancies in the early 1960s, though those same cells have continued to grow in a lab and are used to make the vaccines used today.

The National Catholic Bioethics Center also notes on its website that “one is morally free to use the vaccines regardless of its historical association with abortion” because “the risk to public health, if one chooses not to vaccinate, outweighs the legitimate concern about the origins of the vaccine.”

Still, Jerome Kunkle argues that the department’s requiring him to get the vaccine is “infringing upon my First Amendment right,” he told local CBS affiliate WKRC.

He also claims he was told he would be unable to play his sport.

“The fact that I can’t finish my senior year in basketball, like, our last couple of games, that’s pretty devastating. I mean, you go through four years of high school playing basketball you look forward to your senior year,” he told WLWT.

The outlet reports a court hearing is set for April 1.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department, meanwhile, issued a statement in response to the lawsuit on Friday.

“We are aware of the lawsuit filed by Jerome Kunkel [sic], and want to state that the actions taken by the Health Department with respect to Assumption Academy were done consistent with this agency’s statutory charge to protect the public health,” the statement read.

“Chickenpox, also known as varicella, can be a very serious illness that is especially dangerous for infants and pregnant women or anyone who has a weakened immune system. The recent actions taken by the Northern Kentucky Health Department regarding the chickenpox outbreak at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart/Assumption Academy was in direct response to a public health threat and was an appropriate and necessary response to prevent further spread of this contagious illness.”

The Kunkle’s lawsuit comes days after a federal judge in New York ruled not to lift a ban which would have allowed 40 unvaccinated children to return to school, where they have been barred for months amid a county-wide measles outbreak.