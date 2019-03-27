Measles Outbreak Leads New York County to Ban Unvaccinated Minors from Public Areas

There is no scientific link between vaccines and autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

A New York county has introduced regulation that bans unvaccinated minors from public areas following a measles outbreak.

In effect as of Wednesday at midnight, the new rule in Rockland County states that any unvaccinated individual under the age of 18 is not permitted in “a place where more than 10 persons are intended to congregate,” according to a news release published Tuesday.

The “country-wide State of Emergency” called by County Executive Ed Day comes amid “the ongoing measles outbreak,” the release says. As of Wednesday morning, 153 cases of the highly contagious disease have been confirmed in the county.

“Every action we have taken since the beginning of this outbreak has been designed to maximize vaccinations and minimize exposures. We are taking the next step in that endeavor today,” said Day in the release. “This is an opportunity for everyone in our community to do the right thing for their neighbors and come together. We must do everything in our power to end this outbreak and protect the health of those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and that of children too young to be vaccinated.”

“We’re not punishing the people who are doing the right thing already and following the rules. We just want to encourage everyone to do the right thing so we can stop this outbreak,” director of strategic communications for Day, John Lyon, told CNN, adding that the decision is “extremely unusual. [We] don’t believe it’s been done anywhere in the country before.”

According to the Associated Press, Day said at a new conference Tuesday that the move — which will be in place for 30 days, during which violators “could be charged with a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail” — was “an attention grab” intended to drive home the importance of vaccines.

“There will not be law enforcement or deputy sheriffs asking for vaccination records. That is ridiculous,” he said. “However, parents will be held accountable if they’re found to be in violation of this emergency declaration.”

Day noted that more than 25 percent of people under the age of 18 had been vaccinated against measles in the county, which has a population of over 300,000.

The new regulation comes two weeks after a federal judge in New York ruled not to lift a ban which would have allowed 40 unvaccinated children to return to school, where they have been barred for months amid a county-wide measles outbreak.

The Rockland County health commissioner said in December that unvaccinated students at any school in the county with less than a 95 percent vaccination rate must stay home until the outbreak’s end, according to Rockland/Westchester Journal News.

“As this outbreak has continued our inspectors have begun to meet resistance from those they are trying to protect. They have been hung up on or told not to call again,” Day continued in Tuesday’s news release. “They’ve been told ‘we’re not discussing this, do not come back,’ when visiting the homes of infected individuals as part of their investigations.”

“This type of response is unacceptable and irresponsible,” he added. “It endangers the health and well-being of others and displays a shocking lack of responsibility and concern for others in our community.”