U.S. Will Accept Mixed Doses of Vaccines from International Travelers When Borders Reopen

The CDC announced Friday that anyone with a combination of two vaccines approved by the FDA or the WHO will be permitted to enter the country starting Nov. 8

Travelers that have mixed doses of COVID-19 vaccines will still be recognized as fully vaccinated when visiting the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC announced Friday that the country will allow anyone with a combination of two vaccines approved by either the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization to cross the border when restrictions for vaccinated individuals are lifted on Nov. 8.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"While CDC has not recommended mixing types of vaccine in a primary series, we recognize that this is increasingly common in other countries so should be accepted for the interpretation of vaccine records," said a CDC spokeswoman, per Reuters.

The new rule also applies for U.S. clinical trial participants who have received all recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine listed for emergency use by WHO or a vaccine candidate that's had its efficacy independently confirmed.

A healthcare Worker hands in surgical gloves pulling COVID-19 vaccine liquid from vial to vaccinate a patient Vaccine | Credit: Getty

The White House confirmed Friday that the U.S. will lift restrictions on vaccinated travelers beginning Nov. 8. White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients announced the early November goal in late September.

That same day, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins criticized the delay in reopening the borders in an interview with WGRZ-2: "I just don't understand why it's Nov. 8 and they're just getting around to getting this open."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amid a busy getaway travel day for the Memorial Day weekend and the first holiday since coronavirus pandemic restrictions have been relaxed, a crowd of travelers wait in line to check in for their flights at LAX at Delta Airlines, Terminal 2 at LAX Friday, May 28, 2021. Officials say travelers should arrive early for Memorial Day weekend flights. Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty

"You know, we've all been told to follow the science, to follow facts, to follow the data. And when you do that, there's one clear compelling conclusion, and that is open the border and all of that was true many months ago," the 62-year-old New York Democrat told the outlet.

Higgins also called out the Canadian government for its own restrictive travel guidelines in an interview with The Canadian Press.

"I think that the U.S. decision to allow Canadians coming into the United States without a test again underscores the potency of the vaccine," he explained Friday. "I would like to see that reciprocated by our Canadian neighbors."

Justin Trudeau Justin Trudeau | Credit: DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Also on Friday, an expert panel recommended the FDA approve a booster shot for all recipients of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those aged 18 and up. The booster is said to increase the vaccine's effectiveness to 94%.

As of Saturday, the CDC reports that 58% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 65.8% have received at least one dose.