U.S. Will Accept Mixed Doses of Vaccines from International Travelers When Borders Reopen
The CDC announced Friday that anyone with a combination of two vaccines approved by the FDA or the WHO will be permitted to enter the country starting Nov. 8
Travelers that have mixed doses of COVID-19 vaccines will still be recognized as fully vaccinated when visiting the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC announced Friday that the country will allow anyone with a combination of two vaccines approved by either the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization to cross the border when restrictions for vaccinated individuals are lifted on Nov. 8.
"While CDC has not recommended mixing types of vaccine in a primary series, we recognize that this is increasingly common in other countries so should be accepted for the interpretation of vaccine records," said a CDC spokeswoman, per Reuters.
The new rule also applies for U.S. clinical trial participants who have received all recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine listed for emergency use by WHO or a vaccine candidate that's had its efficacy independently confirmed.
The White House confirmed Friday that the U.S. will lift restrictions on vaccinated travelers beginning Nov. 8. White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients announced the early November goal in late September.
That same day, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins criticized the delay in reopening the borders in an interview with WGRZ-2: "I just don't understand why it's Nov. 8 and they're just getting around to getting this open."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"You know, we've all been told to follow the science, to follow facts, to follow the data. And when you do that, there's one clear compelling conclusion, and that is open the border and all of that was true many months ago," the 62-year-old New York Democrat told the outlet.
Higgins also called out the Canadian government for its own restrictive travel guidelines in an interview with The Canadian Press.
"I think that the U.S. decision to allow Canadians coming into the United States without a test again underscores the potency of the vaccine," he explained Friday. "I would like to see that reciprocated by our Canadian neighbors."
Also on Friday, an expert panel recommended the FDA approve a booster shot for all recipients of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those aged 18 and up. The booster is said to increase the vaccine's effectiveness to 94%.
As of Saturday, the CDC reports that 58% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 65.8% have received at least one dose.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.