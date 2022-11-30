United States Sees Highest Number of Gun-Related Deaths in Nearly 30 Years, New Study Finds

A new study found that 8,953 deaths in 2021 were caused by guns, the highest number recorded since the CDC began tracking in 1981

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 06:08 PM
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Police tape. Photo: Getty

Gun death rates in the United States hit its highest mark in nearly three decades, according to a new study.

A study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open found that 48,953 deaths in 2021 were caused by guns, the highest number recorded since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began tracking in 1981. The 2021 record was also a 20% increase from 2019.

Researchers also found that although gun-related deaths are more likely among men, rates have risen for women. There was a 71% increase in the number of women killed by guns compared to the 45% increase for men, and women make up about 14% of overall gun deaths.

"Women can get lost in the discussion because so many of the fatalities are men," Dr. Eric Fleegler, study author and associate professor of pediatrics and emergency medicine at Harvard Medical School, told the Associated Press.

RELATED: Florida School Superintendent Calls for 'Real Conversation About Gun Control' After Mass Shooting

The study also revealed that while there was a decline in gun death rates throughout the 90s, numbers steadily rose in the past decade and ultimately skyrocketed during the pandemic.

Fleegler admitted that "the magnitude of the numbers are incomprehensible," and researchers don't know why gun-related deaths rose so significantly during the pandemic.

"[It's] a straightforward question with probably a complicated answer that no one really knows the answer to," he told AP.

Related Articles
Al Roker attends the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Al Roker 'Rushed' Back to Hospital Within 24 Hours of His Thanksgiving Release
Dr. William Burke goes over a PET brain scan at Banner Alzheimers Institute in Phoenix
New Alzheimer's Drug Reduces Cognitive Decline but May Cause Severe Side Effects, Study Finds
CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Pictured: (l-r) Hoda Kotb, Al Roker
Al Roker to Miss 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting amid Ongoing Health Issues
Mayor Eric Adams speaks at PO Taufique Bokth, PO Brunel Victor receiving proclamations on saving the life of a man who collapsed on subway tracks on 116th street station. Mayor presented proclamations to both officers and mentioned that there was also a good Samaritan who helped to save the life of the man on tracks and left without trace. Mayor was joined by Police commissioner Keechant Sewell, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber, Deputy Mayor of New York City for Public Safety Philip Banks III, NYPD Chief of Transit Jason Willcox and many police officers Mayor Adams present a proclamation to two NYPD Officers who saved a man that collapse on the subway tracks, New York, United States - 28 Nov 2022
NYC Plans to Hospitalize Homeless Who Appear to Be Mentally Ill — What to Know
Bethenny Frankel attends Michael Gelman & Ali Wentworth Celebrate The Launch Of Yoga Pant Nation By Laurie Gelman at Private Residence on July 16, 2021 in Water Mill, NY.
Bethenny Frankel Says She Now Just Drinks 'The Occasional Wine' Due to Health Issues
Lala Kent
Lala Kent Reveals She Was 'Terrified' to Have Sober Sex This Summer: 'I Had Never Done It'
Aubrey O'Day
Aubrey O'Day Explains Instagram Posts That Appear Photoshopped: 'I Don't Have a Caboodle of Makeup'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends the CODE8 NYC Launch Event on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Code8 Beauty)
Emily Ratajkowski Says She's 'Happy' Since Gaining Weight After 'Really Scary' Weight Loss
empty hospital bed
Flu Hospitalizations Increased 30% Nationwide in One Week
Person holding tube of cream
Mercury in Skin Whitening Cream Linked to Woman's Vision Loss, Public Health Agency Says
Nicole Serna-Gonzalez during her 1 year follow-up appointment with family and with Dr. Byrne
11-Year-Old Girl Gets New Smile After First-of-Its-Kind Surgery for Facial Paralysis
Katie Couric poses for a portrait on in New York Katie Couric Portrait Session, New York, USA - 09 May 2019
Katie Couric Surprises 111 New Moms Impacted by Breast Cancer with Free Formula for a Year
Hailey Bieber attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards
Hailey Baldwin Bieber Has an Ovarian Cyst the 'Size of an Apple'
Mckenna Grace
Mckenna Grace Details How Living with Scoliosis Since Age 12 Affected Her Career
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: Eric Fleishman arrives at the 13th Annual Celebrity Sweat ESPYS after party on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Celebrity Trainer Eric Fleishman Dead at 53: 'Beacon of Light, Hope, and Love'
Iggy Azalea attends the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Iggy Azalea Says She's Recovering from Back Surgery and 'Didn't Walk' for 3 Weeks