'Uncut Gems' ' Julia Fox Says It's 'Very Difficult' Managing Her OCD and ADHD

In a new TikTok video, Julia Fox detailed her experience living with OCD and ADHD

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 11:18 AM
Julia Fox
Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty

Julia Fox is opening up about her "very difficult" time managing her OCD and ADHD.

On Friday, the Uncut Gems star, 32, posted a TikTok video and responded to a fan who asked how she navigates her career while being neurodivergent. The actress explained in the clip how she sometimes struggles living with OCD and ADHD.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) features a pattern of unwanted thoughts and fears that lead you to do repetitive behaviors (compulsions). These obsessions and compulsions interfere with daily activities and cause significant distress."

Additionally, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders and can result in difficulty paying attention and controlling impulsive behaviors, or being overly active, according to the CDC.

"It's been very difficult," Fox shared. "I have bouts of great productivity, where I'm on top of the world and just feeling like I'm invincible. And then I have moments of deep, deep, deep, stagnant type of feeling, like I just can't f—ing move."

"I've never really talked about it, but ADHD is really tough," she continued. "I have a little bit of OCD as well, which I just realized was OCD, because I used to count the number of letters inside of words in my head, and I'd always want them to reach to 10."

Fox explained that she's been using marijuana to manage her OCD symptoms, noting that the counting compulsion returns when she's not smoking. However, she admitted that marijuana hasn't been beneficial for her ADHD struggles.

"So, the weed quiets down the OCD, but it does not help with the productivity issue with the ADHD," Fox said. "Ugh, it's just too much."

While Fox admitted in the clip that she doesn't typically talk about her mental health, she also opened up about dealing with postpartum depression since welcoming her son Valentino.

In another TikTok, she explained that the "drastic" life changes from parenthood can lead to postpartum depression.

"Since little girls were told having a baby is like the end goal and it's the best thing we're ever going to do…I think it's such a reality check when you finally have a kid and you're like, this is not at all the fairy tale that I was f—ing promised," she said.

"And for you haters, yes I love my son to death but I think we need to start having this dialogue," Fox added in the caption. "A life without a child can be just as fulfilling if not more and women are more than just one of our many biological functions. Moms will get this. Everyone else will not."

Related Articles
Julia Fox attends Converse Presents "Savitree," A Richie Shazam Short Film, At The Tribeca Festival
Julia Fox Says She's 'Providing' a 'Visual Service' to the Public with Her Daring Fashion Looks
Best Eyelash Curlers
The 10 Best Eyelash Curlers That We've Tested in 2022
people seeking therapy
How Parents Experiencing Mental Health Issues Can Talk to Their Kids About It
Paige Layle
19-Year-Old Woman with Autism Goes Viral on TikTok: 'A Lot of People Don't Understand' Autism
Elyse Myers
Why Elyse Myers' Mental Health Content Is Dominating Your FYP: It's 'Not Weird, It's Just a Part of the Story'
Great Big World's Ian Axel Opens Up About OCD
A Great Big World's Ian Axel Opens Up About His 'Lonely' OCD Battle: 'I Felt Completely Out of Control'
carson daly
Stars Who've Spoken Out About Their Mental Health Struggles
Howie Mandel is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
Howie Mandel Stopped His Daughter from Getting a Regrettable Tattoo: 'I Said No'
Adam Levine (R) and Behati Prinsloo attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Kanye West Predicts His Future Success in 'Jeen-yuhs' Documentary Trailer: 'I Have Something to Say'
The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant - Arrivals
YouTuber Lele Pons Says She Recently Sought Treatment for OCD: 'You're Constantly Battling Yourself'
Jade Mathis https://www.dropbox.com/s/hou30nvjccy1ant/Jade_Mathis_Orange.jpg?dl=0
Jade Mathis Hopes Talking About Her Depression Ends the Stigma in Her Communities: 'I'm Going to Do It Boldly'
Elyse Myers from Rep; Credit is Lauren Wade
Meet Elyse Myers: What to Know About the Comedian Who Shot to TikTok Fame for Viral 'Worst Date Ever' Video
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone
Maren Morris Ryan Hurd baby
Stars Who've Opened Up About Their Struggles with Postpartum Depression
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline