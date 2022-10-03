'Uncut Gems' ' Julia Fox Says It's 'Very Difficult' Managing Her OCD and ADHD

Julia Fox is opening up about her "very difficult" time managing her OCD and ADHD.

On Friday, the Uncut Gems star, 32, posted a TikTok video and responded to a fan who asked how she navigates her career while being neurodivergent. The actress explained in the clip how she sometimes struggles living with OCD and ADHD.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) features a pattern of unwanted thoughts and fears that lead you to do repetitive behaviors (compulsions). These obsessions and compulsions interfere with daily activities and cause significant distress."

Additionally, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders and can result in difficulty paying attention and controlling impulsive behaviors, or being overly active, according to the CDC.

"It's been very difficult," Fox shared. "I have bouts of great productivity, where I'm on top of the world and just feeling like I'm invincible. And then I have moments of deep, deep, deep, stagnant type of feeling, like I just can't f—ing move."

"I've never really talked about it, but ADHD is really tough," she continued. "I have a little bit of OCD as well, which I just realized was OCD, because I used to count the number of letters inside of words in my head, and I'd always want them to reach to 10."

Fox explained that she's been using marijuana to manage her OCD symptoms, noting that the counting compulsion returns when she's not smoking. However, she admitted that marijuana hasn't been beneficial for her ADHD struggles.

"So, the weed quiets down the OCD, but it does not help with the productivity issue with the ADHD," Fox said. "Ugh, it's just too much."

While Fox admitted in the clip that she doesn't typically talk about her mental health, she also opened up about dealing with postpartum depression since welcoming her son Valentino.

In another TikTok, she explained that the "drastic" life changes from parenthood can lead to postpartum depression.

"Since little girls were told having a baby is like the end goal and it's the best thing we're ever going to do…I think it's such a reality check when you finally have a kid and you're like, this is not at all the fairy tale that I was f—ing promised," she said.

"And for you haters, yes I love my son to death but I think we need to start having this dialogue," Fox added in the caption. "A life without a child can be just as fulfilling if not more and women are more than just one of our many biological functions. Moms will get this. Everyone else will not."