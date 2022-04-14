Elena Karas says she passed dead bodies on her way to work at a Mariupol hospital, where she felt safe and helpful caring for premature babies before a Russian missile strike in March

Nurse Recalls Attack on Maternity Ward in Ukraine: 'Everything Turned White … in One Second'

A nurse caring for 13 premature babies at a maternity ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, is still in disbelief about the deadly strike last month that left her injured and damaged the health care facility for pregnant women and newborns.

"I didn't ever think they could bomb our hospital." Elena Karas, who was working on the third floor of the building when it was hit by Russian missiles, tells The New York Times in a story published Wednesday. "Not a hospital. You would think it's a safe place."

Karas, 57, was one of six medical workers inside City Hospital No. 3 in Mariupol, the besieged city in southern Ukraine where officials said thousands have died while many more remain stranded, at the time of the attack, which was an early indicator of the brutality civilians and the country's most vulnerable would face in the war with Russia.

Without power or heat in the room, Karas was keeping her tiny patients warm with hot water bottles and watching a mother change her baby's diaper when a blast knocked her to the ground, she told the Times.

"Everything turned white, as if flour covered all the surfaces," she said. "Everything was destroyed in one second."

A pregnant woman who was photographed getting carried away on a stretcher amid smoldering rubble later died from her injuries, the Associated Press previously reported.

Mariupol maternity hospital bombed Mariupol | Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/Shutterstock

Russia denied it was responsible for the attack, claiming the facility was not in use at the time and that crisis actors using makeup to appear injured were photographed rather than real patients. Russian officials have similarly denied targeting civilian sites in their invasion, despite mounting reports otherwise.

Before the hospital was destroyed in March, Karas said she could hear bombs and gunfire as she walked to work past dead bodies on the streets of Mariupol, where overwhelmed residents resorted to burying their dead in a mass grave.

"I was scared, really scared," she told the Times. "But I had to go — that was my job. If I didn't go, who would take care of the children?"

The work made her feel useful, she said, and she thought she was safer at the hospital than she would have been at home. "What could I do there?" she said. "Sit, trembling in fear?"

Karas was hit above her face by broken glass in the missile attack. Injured workers and patients were later treated at a military hospital, she said.

Mariupol, Ukraine maternity and children's hospital shelled Damage at Mariupol's children's hospital | Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/Shutterstock

After 10 days at home, drinking melted snow and burning wood for warmth, Karas fled Mariupol by car with her husband and grandchildren. Her son and daughter stayed in Ukraine to fight in the resistance.

"Either you stay in the city or you survive," she told the Times from Italy, where she has found temporary work caring for an older woman in Verona.

By the time she left, her home had no door and only broken windows. She's not sure whether the building still stands. "In my head, it does not compute that there's nowhere to go back to, to go back to a desert," she said. "Every person needs a place to return to."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but thousands of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children, though the actual number of deaths is difficult to determine.

More than 4 million have fled the country as refugees — and half are children, according to the United Nations. Millions more have been displaced inside Ukraine.

Mariupol, Ukraine maternity and children's hospital shelled Mariupol's children's hospital | Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/Shutterstock

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces amassed in the region, various countries are offering aid or military support to the resistance. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."