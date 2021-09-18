The 15-year-old inserted the knotted cable of a USB wire into his urethra "in the context of sexual experimentation"

Teen Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Getting USB Cord Stuck in His Penis

A U.K. teenager was hospitalized for emergency surgery after he got a USB cord stuck in his penis.

The 15-year-old inserted the knotted cable of a USB wire into his urethra "in the context of sexual experimentation," according to a case study from the University College Hospital London and published in the medical journal Urology Case Reports via Science Direct.

After several failed attempted to remove the cable himself, he began to experience blood in his urine and went to the emergency department of his local hospital.

When he was transferred to the University College Hospital London, the end of the USB wire protruded from his penis while the knotted part of the cable remained inside his urethra, medical professionals wrote.

"Following his request to be examined without his mother, he confessed that he inserted the cable into his urethra to measure the length of his penis triggered by sexual curiosity," the study reads.

Emergency surgery was required to remove the USB cable from inside the teenager's urethra. According to doctors, his recovery was "uneventful" and he was discharged the next day.

Foreign bodies inserted into the urethra can cause a number of serious issues, including urinary tract infections, painful erections and bladder disfunction, according to the report.

The practice remains rare in daily urological practice, but experts wrote that numerous cases have been described including those in which the patient inserted needles, pins, iron wires, pistachio shells, and more into the urethra.