"This case is quite unlike any that I have come across," said the Court of Protection Justice who allowed the teenager to make her own treatment decisions

U.K. Teen with Severe Eating Disorder Dies 2 Months After Court Allows Her to Cease Treatment

A 19-year-old woman with a severe eating disorder has died two months after a judge ordered that she could be taken off a life-saving treatment.

Sir Jonathan Cohen, a Justice for the U.K.'s Court of Protection, announced the "tragic and deeply distressing" death on Friday after the teenager, identified only as BG, fought for autonomy of her body and the right to make her own health decisions, according to Sky News.

Lawyers for a mental health trust representing the teen previously requested orders "permitting the ceasing of artificial nutrition and hydration" in the Court of Protection, which considers issues regarding people who might not have the mental capacity to make decisions for themselves.

The teen, her parents and a psychiatrist were all in support of the application, as she suffered from mental health issues for more than a decade and was "almost continually" in a hospital for three years, Sky News reported.

Sir Jonathan noted that experts agreed "nothing more" could be done to help the young woman before she was taken off treatment in May, per the outlet.

"This case is quite unlike any that I have come across," he said in the ruling. "The distinction lies above all in the fact of the agreement between experts that there is nothing more that can be done to help BG.

"The law contains the strong presumption that all steps will be taken to preserve human life unless the circumstances are exceptional. However, the principle is not absolute," Sir Jonathan added.