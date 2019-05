Banks told Sports Illustrated that her goal in posing for this year’s issue was to squash age-related stereotypes.

“There is this stereotype that only a 20-year-old woman in a bikini is hot. Like once we reach a certain age, we are no longer desirable,” she said. “But I want to show that modeling has no age. I’m coming out of retirement to practice what I preach.”

“I am telling people that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes and ages. I have to put my money where my mouth is. I have to make sure my message is pure.”