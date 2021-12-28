"Sometimes life will set you back, but as long as you have a breath in your body, you have to keep fighting," the multihyphenate star wrote on Instagram Tuesday

Tyler Perry Vows to Get Back in the Gym Following Knee Injury: 'I Feel Like I'm Starting Over'

Tyler Perry plans to ring in the New Year by putting his health first.

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old multihyphenate star got candid about his weight gain after a knee injury forced him to press pause on his gym goals earlier this year.

Alongside a throwback mirror selfie of Perry showcasing his physique months prior, he wrote on Instagram, "I took this picture this past September around my 52nd birthday. I was killing it in the gym. Right after that I tore my meniscus and was told I needed surgery."

He openly admitted, "I've gained about 12 lbs since then. I was so close to my goal, but now I feel like I'm starting over."

"All of that to say, sometimes life will set you back, but as long as you have a breath in your body, you have to keep fighting. I'll get it back when I recover," the Academy Award winner optimistically added of his future fitness intentions. "Happy New Year! Let's get after it in 2022. Who's with me?"

American Idol alum Fantasia Barrino offered Perry words of encouragement, commenting, "I went through that very same thing twice but I'm back up and I'm going to get to my goal so will you Big Bro," while Tyler Perry's The Oval actor Nick Barrotta wrote, "let's get it!! 😤💪🏼"

Earlier this month, Perry had another scare when he was involved in a car accident that left his Bentley SUV visibly damaged.

"Tyler is absolutely fine, as is the other driver," a source close to Perry told PEOPLE at the time, detailing the events that led up to the wreck in Los Angeles.

"The other driver cut across three lanes of traffic, right across Tyler's path, and unfortunately his car hit her driver's side."

Per TMZ, the collision happened shortly after Perry left the Hollywood Burbank Airport.