Tyler Cameron's Chicago Marathon Photo Diary: See the Bachelorette Heartthrob in the Windy City

Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron participated in his first-ever marathon on Sunday. Check out his whole weekend of prep, from the first stop he made in the city to his final step over the finish line (and his official race time)!
By Michele Corriston
October 14, 2019 04:56 PM

Brr, It's Cold in Here! 

Ximena N. Larkin

After landing in Chicago on Friday, Tyler was surprised by the frigid temperatures and blustery wind. So, he stopped by Lululemon to to pick up some warmer clothes: Fast and Free shorts, an Outdoor Enthusiast Beanie, Zone In Long Sleeve shirt and the Surge Light Tight

Bachelor Buddies

Ximena N. Larkin

Tyler and his pal from The Bachelorette, Dustin Kendrick, stopped by the restaurant inside the Lululemon store to fuel up with smoothies. Tyler got the March to your own beet (beet smoothie): red beet juice, pomegranate powder, apple, orange juice, pomegranate juice, fennel pollen, chia seeds. Dustin got the chocolate-covered bacon (old smoke house bacon with a dark chocolate glaze) and a ginger kombucha. 

Soarin', Flyin'

Mateo Valles/Instagram

Dustin surprised Tyler, their Bachelor pal Matteo Valles and Matt James (Tyler’s college friend and founder of ABC Food Tours) with a helicopter tour of the city, courtesy of Chicago Helicopter Experience

Ready to Run

Ximena N. Larkin

Tyler and his friends posed outside their hotel, the Hilton Chicago (a.k.a. Bank of American Chicago Marathon HQ), before heading to the marathon expo. 

The Wheels on the Bus

Ximena N. Larkin

The group took a bus to the marathon expo, where they picked up their bibs and packets in preparation for the race.

Picking up the Pace

Tyler stikes a pose at the Chicago marathon expo before receiving his materials for the marathon. 

Touring the Town

Tony Hernandez, MWMu

The group stopped by Chicago artist Hebru Brantley‘s Nevermore Park, an interactive art installation which officially opens Oct. 24. 

Thirst Trap

Dustin Kendrick

To make sure they were fully hydrated, the pals hit up IVme Wellness + Performance for a vitamin drip. Tyler, Dustin and Matteo all got the Athletic Performance IV, a $189 treatment that “delivers a combination of vitamins and fluids to hydrate, reduce inflammation, increase muscle recovery and boost your immune system. The package also includes a B12 shot which sustains the benefits of the IV while also improving your energy, mood, and sleep,” according to the company. 

Eat Up!

RPM Italian

Tyler and his crew carbo-loaded with pasta at RPM Italian, where he ordered the Lobster Fra Diavolo.

Game Face

Holly Petrovich, Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Tyler posed with his marathon bib before the big race, for which he set a 3 hour and 30 minute goal for himself. 

Sweet Victory

Tyler stayed warm in a foil jacket after his 4:45:32 finish at the race. The best part? He ran all 26.2 miles with Dustin and Matteo by his side — and made sure to stop to greet fans lining the route throughout the experience. Next up? The TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 3. 

