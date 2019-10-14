Tyler Cameron's Chicago Marathon Photo Diary: See the Bachelorette Heartthrob in the Windy City

Brr, It's Cold in Here!
After landing in Chicago on Friday, Tyler was surprised by the frigid temperatures and blustery wind. So, he stopped by Lululemon to to pick up some warmer clothes: Fast and Free shorts, an Outdoor Enthusiast Beanie, Zone In Long Sleeve shirt and the Surge Light Tight.
Bachelor Buddies
Tyler and his pal from The Bachelorette, Dustin Kendrick, stopped by the restaurant inside the Lululemon store to fuel up with smoothies. Tyler got the March to your own beet (beet smoothie): red beet juice, pomegranate powder, apple, orange juice, pomegranate juice, fennel pollen, chia seeds. Dustin got the chocolate-covered bacon (old smoke house bacon with a dark chocolate glaze) and a ginger kombucha.
Soarin', Flyin'
Dustin surprised Tyler, their Bachelor pal Matteo Valles and Matt James (Tyler’s college friend and founder of ABC Food Tours) with a helicopter tour of the city, courtesy of Chicago Helicopter Experience.
Ready to Run
Tyler and his friends posed outside their hotel, the Hilton Chicago (a.k.a. Bank of American Chicago Marathon HQ), before heading to the marathon expo.
The Wheels on the Bus
The group took a bus to the marathon expo, where they picked up their bibs and packets in preparation for the race.
Picking up the Pace
Tyler stikes a pose at the Chicago marathon expo before receiving his materials for the marathon.
Touring the Town
The group stopped by Chicago artist Hebru Brantley‘s Nevermore Park, an interactive art installation which officially opens Oct. 24.
Thirst Trap
To make sure they were fully hydrated, the pals hit up IVme Wellness + Performance for a vitamin drip. Tyler, Dustin and Matteo all got the Athletic Performance IV, a $189 treatment that “delivers a combination of vitamins and fluids to hydrate, reduce inflammation, increase muscle recovery and boost your immune system. The package also includes a B12 shot which sustains the benefits of the IV while also improving your energy, mood, and sleep,” according to the company.
Eat Up!
Tyler and his crew carbo-loaded with pasta at RPM Italian, where he ordered the Lobster Fra Diavolo.
Game Face
Tyler posed with his marathon bib before the big race, for which he set a 3 hour and 30 minute goal for himself.
Sweet Victory
Tyler stayed warm in a foil jacket after his 4:45:32 finish at the race. The best part? He ran all 26.2 miles with Dustin and Matteo by his side — and made sure to stop to greet fans lining the route throughout the experience. Next up? The TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 3.