Teen Mom OG's Tyler Baltierra Shows Off His Abs After Dropping 40 Lbs.

Tyler Baltierra can testify that hard work pays off.

Six months ago, the Teen Mom OG star changed his eating habits and has since lost 40 lbs. To document his weight loss and fit physique, the father of two snapped a shirtless selfie, which he shared on Instagram Saturday.

“Hard work is paying off!” wrote Baltierra, 26.

“It’s been 6 months since completely changing my eating habits, I dropped 40lbs & now it’s time to cut it all up with these workouts, BOOM! 👊🏻😏💪🏻😜” he continued.

The reality star added the hashtags, “#CrushingThesePersonalGoals #ItFeelsGreat.”

Baltierra, who is married to fellow Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra, has been open with fans about his weight loss progress, including sharing before and after photos of himself.

At the end of January, Baltierra tweeted his excitement about losing 30 lbs. in almost eight weeks.

“The cool thing is, I’m actually learning how to cook pretty decent now! Almost been 8 weeks since I made the decision to eat healthier & I’m down about 30lbs & I FEEL GREAT! #Motivated,” he tweeted.

When a fan asked what diet he was on, he tweeted back, “I’m not really ‘on a diet’ I just started caring more deeply about what I was putting in my body.”

Baltierra continued with a few health tips on how to eat healthy, writing, “To jumpstart the weight loss, I cut out carbs (besides toast in the a.m.) filled up on fruit, smoked fish, & vegetables for lunch & ate lean meats, vegetables & salad for dinner.”