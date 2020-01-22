Two Kinds of Popular Excedrin Products Temporarily Discontinued in ‘Precautionary Measure’

Multiple Excedrin products that many consumers use to treat migraines have been temporarily discontinued, pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline recently announced.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the pharmaceutical company explained that the production and distribution of Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine — two of the brand’s most popular products — would be halted.

“Through routine quality control and assurance measures, we discovered inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients for Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets and Geltabs and Excedrin Migraine Caplets and Geltabs,” GlaxoSmithKline said in the statement.

The company continued on to say that while they do not believe their medication is posing a safety risk, they are voluntarily suspending these products as a precaution, adding, “We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but at this point in time cannot confirm a definite date as to when supply will resume.”

Although these specific medications will be removed from store shelves, other Excedrin products including Excedrin PM Headache and Excedrin Tension Headache can still be purchased.

However, the company advises that “consumers should consult their pharmacist for the most suitable alternative product,” according to the GlaxoSmithKline statement.

While other options to treat migraines do exist, many sufferers consider Excedrin to be their go-to — making the medication shortage extremely challenging for those longtime consumers.

“If I was to buy a different brand, it doesn’t even touch it. I haven’t seen it empty like this [in stores]. It’s kind of scary.” Ashleigh Eldred, who suffers from migraines, told ABC-affiliate WSYR.

“I’ve been suffering for about 10 years. I’ve gone to the doctor’s. I’ve tried prescription medicines. I had Botox. I’ve tried medical marijuana and I still end up going back to Excedrin,” she continued, adding, “If I have a migraine attack, I’m not sure if I was to not have any on me, what I would do.”