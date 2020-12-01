TV Host Ross Mathews Lost 50 Lbs. During Quarantine: ‘I Decided to Reclaim My Health’

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge said he decided to make a change after his mother died

Ross Mathews is “breaking the pattern” with his 50-lb. weight loss.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and TV host is proudly celebrating after successfully losing weight over the last five months. Mathews, 41, said he decided to focus on his health after his mother died in late May.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“50 lbs. down today from my height in early June when I decided to reclaim my health after my mom died,” he posted on Instagram, adding that he’s now 70 lbs. down from his all-time highest weight.

While mostly staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mathews has revamped his diet and changed up many of his favorite meals to make them healthier. He’s shared those recipes — or as he calls them, his “Rossipes” — in Instagram videos.

The frequent Drew Barrymore Show guest said that while he doesn’t know if his weight will change in the future, he’s “very grateful” for what he’s accomplished.

“I will always be a work in progress,” he said. “I may mess up again. I dunno. All I know is that I’m very grateful. And very happy. 🥰 On we go...”

After receiving a flood of celebratory comments on Instagram and Twitter, Mathews thanked his followers for their support.

“Reading all your love on my post about my health. Thank you!” he posted on his Instagram Story.

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson Says She’s Reached Her Goal Weight in ‘Year of Health’ Journey

Mathews shared the news of his mother’s death on Instagram on May 30, telling his followers that he “can’t imagine a world without her.”

“She was my audience of one, my head cheerleader, my VIP. And now she’s gone, taken before any of us were ready,” he wrote. “But in her 69 years, my mom made colors more vibrant, made food more delicious and laughed with big-hearted, knee-slapping gusto. She made life better.”

Mathews said that his goal is to live life with the same amount of compassion as his mom.