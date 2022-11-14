TV Host Jonnie Irwin Reveals 'Devastating' Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Want to Make Memories'

“My boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart," Jonnie Irwin said, sharing that he’s now focusing on his remaining time with family

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 03:41 PM
TV property presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals he has terminal cancer
Photo: Jonnie Irwin/Instagram

Jonnie Irwin, a popular television host, revealed that he has terminal cancer.

The 48-year-old, who hosts BBC's Escape to the Country, recently spoke to Hello! magazine and revealed that has lung cancer that has spread to his brain. "I don't know how long I have left," he told the outlet, adding that he hopes his story will inspire others to "make the most of every day."

Irwin was first diagnosed in August 2020 after he was in Italy filming for Channel 4's A Place in the Sun and experienced blurred vision while driving. A series of tests soon confirmed the cancer.

"Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live," he recalled, noting the impact it would have on his wife Jessica, 40, and their three children. "I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much. That was devastating. All I could do was apologize to her. I felt so responsible."

TV property presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals he has terminal cancer
Jonnie Irwin/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Irwin only informed close friends and family of his cancer and started chemotherapy privately. Although he tried to continue working without sharing his diagnosis, the property expert said he "felt like I was carrying a dirty secret, it's become a monkey on my back."

"I hope that by shaking that monkey off I might inspire people who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day, to help them see that you can live a positive life, even though you are dying," Irwin continued.

Irwin told the outlet that despite not knowing how long he has left, he's trying to focus on making memories with his children — son Rex, 3, and 2-year-old twin sons Rafa and Cormac.

"One day, this is going to catch up with me, but I'm doing everything I can to hold that day off for as long as possible. I owe that to Jess and our boys," he said. "Some people in my position have bucket lists, but I just want us to do as much as we can as a family."

"My attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it," Irwin explained. "I set little markers – things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.' But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

Related Articles
Taylor Dayne attends the 29th Annual Race To Erase MS
Taylor Dayne Reveals 'Dark' Battle with Colon Cancer: 'This Has Challenged Me Mentally, Emotionally'
Dan Diaz, Brittany Maynard’s Widow, Says ‘Death with Dignity Laws’ Help Give Patients ‘Control’ Over Illness
How Dan Diaz, Whose Wife Brittany Maynard Chose to End Her Life amid Cancer Battle, Keeps Her Memory Alive
Terry Bradshaw
Terry Bradshaw Says He Waited to Share Cancer Diagnosis Because He 'Didn't Want Pity'
Ariel Nagi's cancer story Credit: Courtesy of Ariel Nagi
Mom Reflects on Breast Cancer Diagnosis at 32: 'How Will I Have the Strength and Energy to Care for My Kids?'
Rich Donnelly Health
Ironman Triathlete Shares His Diagnosis of Male Breast Cancer: 'This Is a 1% Club that No One Wants to Join'
34-Year-Old Firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport Patients
34-Year-Old Firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport Patients
normani
Normani Says She Felt 'Helpless' After Her Mother's Second Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Katie Couric speaks during an interview promoting the EPIX Original Documentary 'Under The Gun' on May 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Katie Couric Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis as She Urges Others to Get Annual Mammograms
Mark Hoppus
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus 'Very Grateful' After Latest Cancer Scan 'Came Back Clean'
MARLYNE BARRETT
Marlyne Barrett Thanks Fans for Encouragement After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis: 'Grateful'
NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis . Credit: Janssen
Shannon Sharpe Opens Up About His 2016 Prostate Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Didn't Tell Anybody'
Emma Caulfield attends the 20th Annual Visual Effects Society Awards on March 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Emma Caulfield Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis: 'I Just Have to Keep Going'
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda, 84, Diagnosed with 'Very Treatable' Cancer and Is Undergoing Chemo: 'I Feel Very Lucky'
Mark Hoppus Reveals How His Wife Helped Him Overcame a Deep Depression During Chemo
Mark Hoppus Reveals How He Overcame a Deep Depression During Chemo: 'I Have a Second Shot at Life'
Jonny, a toddler in Pennsylvania diagnosed with a severe tick virus after going swimming
3-Year-Old Pennsylvania Boy Contracts Rare Powassan Virus From Tick Bite
Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John's First Mammogram Didn't Detect Breast Cancer: 'Trust Your Instincts'