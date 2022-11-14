TV Host Jonnie Irwin Reveals 'Devastating' Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Want to Make Memories'

Jonnie Irwin, a popular television host, revealed that he has terminal cancer.

The 48-year-old, who hosts BBC's Escape to the Country, recently spoke to Hello! magazine and revealed that has lung cancer that has spread to his brain. "I don't know how long I have left," he told the outlet, adding that he hopes his story will inspire others to "make the most of every day."

Irwin was first diagnosed in August 2020 after he was in Italy filming for Channel 4's A Place in the Sun and experienced blurred vision while driving. A series of tests soon confirmed the cancer.

"Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live," he recalled, noting the impact it would have on his wife Jessica, 40, and their three children. "I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much. That was devastating. All I could do was apologize to her. I felt so responsible."

Jonnie Irwin/Instagram

Irwin only informed close friends and family of his cancer and started chemotherapy privately. Although he tried to continue working without sharing his diagnosis, the property expert said he "felt like I was carrying a dirty secret, it's become a monkey on my back."

"I hope that by shaking that monkey off I might inspire people who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day, to help them see that you can live a positive life, even though you are dying," Irwin continued.

Irwin told the outlet that despite not knowing how long he has left, he's trying to focus on making memories with his children — son Rex, 3, and 2-year-old twin sons Rafa and Cormac.

"One day, this is going to catch up with me, but I'm doing everything I can to hold that day off for as long as possible. I owe that to Jess and our boys," he said. "Some people in my position have bucket lists, but I just want us to do as much as we can as a family."

"My attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it," Irwin explained. "I set little markers – things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.' But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."