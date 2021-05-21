The 'Miracle' Multipurpose Balm That Makes Dry, Cracked Feet Sandal-Ready Is Only $12 Today
As soon as the first warm and sunny day arrives, the inclination to toss aside all your boots and sneakers for your favorite pair of sandals is a natural one. But some may feel hesitation about the prospect of ditching closed-toe shoes for the season. Common issues like cracked heels, fungal infection, and eczema can make you want to forget about sandals altogether, but there's a simple, multitasking product that can make your feet look and feel their best — and today, it's available for its lowest price ever thanks to the PEOPLE Shopping Event.
The Truremedy Naturals Remedy Balm contains tea tree, eucalyptus, and lavender oils, which can help relieve a wide range of ailments, including athlete's foot, ringworm, fungal infections, eczema, acne, dryness, and inflammation. With a balm-to-oil formula made of coconut, macadamia, and olive oils, the product applies smoothly and makes skin softer; it's not hard to see why it's become a medicine cabinet staple for many, with over 1,000 Amazon shoppers giving it a five-star rating.
Experts stand by the healing ingredients found in the Truremedy Naturals balm. Dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, explains that tea tree oil has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, which can make it helpful for treating inflammatory conditions like acne. Podiatrist Miguel Cunha, DPM, founder of Gotham Footcare in New York City, adds that the ingredient has antifungal powers, which "are known to reduce itching, scaling, swelling, and burning caused by athlete's foot."
That's not the only impressive ingredient — Dr. Zeichner says that eucalyptus oil also has soothing properties: "It can help cool the skin to relieve minor aches and may even protect against minor infections since it has antimicrobial properties."
Amazon shoppers are amazed by the renewing benefits of the Remedy Balm, which some call nothing short of a "miracle" product. "I have tried a lot of things for my cracked feet and bad looking toes due to fungus. This has worked better than anything else," wrote a five-star reviewer, who uses it as a foot balm. "Not greasy and has a light pleasant smell. Has kept my feet softer than anything else I've tried."
Buy It! Truremedy Naturals Remedy Balm, $11.97 with code 40PEOPLEBALM (orig. $19.95); amazon.com
"I've had a fungal infection in my little toe for 10 years. I've tried everything and nothing worked! This product worked with little consistency on my part," wrote another shopper. "Fungus is almost gone and my toe looks the best it has in 10 years. This thing really works."
While some shoppers swear by applying the balm to their feet every night to keep them soft and healthy, others have found a wide array of other uses for the product. Amazon reviewers have said it's helped strengthen brittle finger nails, clear up ringworm, soothe itchy eczema, heal cystic acne, and even reduce razor burn around the bikini line.
With all its potential uses, the Truremedy Naturals Remedy Balm is a hard-working addition to any medicine cabinet, and today, it's 40 percent off — its lowest price ever — with the code 40PEOPLEBALM. Getting your skin summer-ready just got a lot easier.
- The 'Miracle' Multipurpose Balm That Makes Dry, Cracked Feet Sandal-Ready Is Only $12 Today
- Over 79,000 Shoppers Love These ‘Hotel-Quality’ Pillows — and You Can Get 2 for Only $32 Today
- More Than 80,000 People Love These Sheets, and You Can Get Them on Sale Today Only
- Get the Body Brush That Leaves Amazon Shoppers' Skin Soft and Smooth for 40% Off with Our Exclusive Code