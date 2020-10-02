The president, who "remains fatigued," took a dose of pharmaceutical company Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail, an experimental treatment

Trump Is Being Treated with an Experimental Antibody Treatment for His COVID-19

President Donald Trump, who has tested positive for COVID-19, was treated with doses of an experimental antibody medication, his physician announced Friday afternoon.

The president, 74, is also heading to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, "out of an abundance of caution," Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, and will work out of the presidential offices "for the next few days."

As a “precautionary measure,” presidential physician Sean Conley said, Trump received an 8-gram dose of a new treatment from pharmaceutical company Regeneron. The treatment, called an antibody cocktail, uses lab-engineered antibodies to target COVID-19 and to hopefully stop the virus from spreading in the body.

The treatment is not yet approved, and still undergoing human trials. On Tuesday, the company said that early results from 275 patients in their 1,000-person trial are promising, and that the cocktail appears to be reducing levels of the virus and symptoms, CNN reported.

The company said that COVID-19 patients who took the antibody cocktail also needed fewer medical visits. The data they shared, however, has not been peer-reviewed and is from a small sample.

Along with the single dose of the antibody cocktail, Trump is taking three supplements: zinc, melatonin and vitamin D; and two over-the-counter medications: famotidine, commonly known as Pepcid, and a daily aspirin.

Conley, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, said in his press release, shared with PEOPLE, that Trump “remains fatigued,” but that he is “in good spirits.”

“He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next steps.”

First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive for COVID-19, and Conley said that she “remains well with only a mild cough and headache.” The other members of the Trump family all tested negative, Conley added.

Trump is currently experiencing “mild symptoms,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Friday morning. The president, though, has several preexisting conditions that put him at a higher risk of becoming severely ill, including his age, weight, gender and a history of a mild heart condition.

How his case progresses, and if the experimental antibody treatment works, remains to be seen.