Trump Administration Pressured the FDA to Authorize Unproven COVID Treatments: Report

Trump officials reportedly worked to reauthorize hydroxychloroquine as a COVID treatment despite the FDA providing evidence that the drug was ineffective and had potentially severe side effects

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on August 24, 2022 04:22 PM
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty

The Trump administration pressured the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment, according to a new report by Democrats on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

The report, which was released Wednesday, details efforts from Trump officials to reauthorize hydroxychloroquine after the FDA revoked emergency use authorization due to evidence showing the drug was ineffective in treating COVID and had potentially severe side effects.

Findings also reported that Trump officials blocked the FDA from issuing guidance COVID vaccine authorizations in an attempt to ensure that the first vaccine could be authorized before the 2020 presidential election.

"The Select Subcommittee's findings that Trump White House officials deliberately and repeatedly sought to bend FDA's scientific work on coronavirus treatments and vaccines to the White House's political will are yet another example of how the prior Administration prioritized politics over public health," Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), the panel's chair, said in a statement.

"These assaults on our nation's public health institutions undermined the nation's coronavirus response," he added.

In March 2020, Trump touted hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic despite concerns from health experts, including Food and Drug Administrator Stephen Hahn, who emphasized that it needed to undergo trials to see if it would work against the virus.

Months later, despite warnings, Trump shocked reporters when he announced in May 2020 that he'c been taking a dose of hydroxychloroquineevery day for a week and a half.

The World Health Organization also suspended clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine after several studies found a higher death rate among the patients given the drug. Research also indicated the misuse of the drug can lead to heart failure.

