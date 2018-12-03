Troian Bellisario Gets ‘Back in the Saddle’ with Her First Post-Baby Workout

Troian Bellisario is getting sweaty again!

The former Pretty Little Liars star, 33, got moving during her first workout after giving birth to her first child, a daughter, at the beginning of October.

Bellisario shared a glimpse of her workout, which her trainer Amy Rostoff Davis put together, on Instagram.

“Two months later it’s back in the saddle with @amyrosoffdavis (damn gurl gave momma a sweat for real),” she captioned the post.

The new mom’s workout included jumping squats with dumbbells, wide-leg jumps and jumping rope.

Bellisario previously said that she tries to exercise when her body needs it, but that it’s been a struggle during her continued recovery from anorexia.

“It’s a daily practice, and it takes a lot of quiet and stillness to really listen to your body — to listen to what it needs for nourishment and to listen when it’s thirsty, and not just feed it a soda or coffee,” she told the Cut in 2016. “Listen when it wants to stretch its legs and walk out in the sunshine, and when it needs a day to sit on the couch.”

And more often than not, she does want to get outside.

“I’m somebody who really likes to be active — I like to be outdoors,” Bellisario said, and added that it became easier to do after Pretty Little Liars had wrapped. “It’s been really wonderful to be able to have the time to do yoga or dance class or just go out walking with my dogs.”

Bellisario and her husband, Suits star Patrick J. Adams, have been able to get some time outdoors with their new addition — Adam shared a photo of their hike in the Yosemite Valley on Nov. 20. And hopeully, they’re getting more sleep these days. Adams told PEOPLE in October that they could use some shut-eye.

“Oh man, we are two weeks in. It has just taught me how much sleep means,” Adams, 37, said. “But it is good, it’s great.”