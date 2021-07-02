Trista Sutter Says Taking Time for Mental Health Is a 'Necessity' amid Husband Ryan's Lyme Battle

The former Bachelorette said that she’s working on making self-care more of a priority after a difficult year spent searching for answers about Ryan's health problems

Trista Sutter is learning to take more "me time" after a stressful year spent searching for answers about husband Ryan Sutter's health issues.

The former Bachelorette, 48, posted a post-Pilates class selfie on Thursday, explaining that she's finally doing some self-care.

"Not that it's happening as often as I should make it happen, but my motto lately: Me Time...It's a Necessity," Sutter captioned the Instagram post.

The host of the podcast Better Etc. said that she opted for Pilates that day, and on Friday she's going to the hair salon to "sit in a chair while @970style helps me wash that grey right outta my hair."

"Has to be done," she said. "Not only for my physical health (and my roots!) but my mental health deserves it probably more than all other reasons combined."

Sutter ended her post by asking her followers: "What are you doing to fill your bucket today?!"

"It's been hard, to see him struggle, because he is such a strong human in general. But he doesn't share that with everyone. So it's just hard to see the person you love most in the world feeling like crap," she said, crying.

"It's been hard," she continued. "And not because I want any attention on me, [but] because I want him to be better, I want him to wake up feeling great, I want him to be able to spend time with our family and make memories, and when you don't feel good, it just takes away from life. I'm not doing great."

Sutter said that though it's been a relief to have answers for Ryan's health problems after a year of searching for a diagnosis, there isn't a clear path forward for treatment.

"Those answers actually come with so many more questions that, even though we found out part of it, and yes, I'm thankful and grateful for that, it's actually difficult. He's not feeling great today. And he has his up days and down days."