TRILLFIT's Heather White Is Increasing Wellness Access for People of Color: 'Equity Begins with Health Equity'

"In places where wellness services are abundant, people of color are often invisible and excluded," says TRILLFIT CEO Heather White on why she created her brand

By
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer

Stephanie Emma Pfeffer is a writer and editor at PEOPLE, where she has been covering health and fitness since 2013. She has her Master's degree in Journalism from Northwestern University and spends her free time running marathons and trying to get her kids to eat their vegetables.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022 11:18 AM
Heather White TRILLFIT
Photo: Heather White/instagram

Heather White had been a fitness devotee for years — but it wasn't until her early 20s that she started to look more critically at the industry.

After graduating from Boston College, the native New Yorker landed a marketing job at Puma in Boston. "That's the first time I had access to a corporate membership at a really incredible luxury gym," she says. "Once I started going there, I realized that the only people of color that I saw in this space were the facility staff, and they were cleaning the floor. I was like, Black people need a place to work out — what does that look like?"

From there, White, whose dad is from Jamaica and mom is from Belize — decided to throw a one-off hip hop-inspired workout event for communities of color. "That's how TRILLFIT started, as a test in 2015. It sold out before we had even had our first event, and that's how we knew we had proof of concept."

One pop-up became five. Notable iconic names in the community were coming to the sessions, White recalls, including Ayanna Pressley, now a Massachusetts congresswoman. "We would see her at brunch afterwards — she would come up to our table, like, 'Hey girls, how's it going?' The way that we built, grew and fostered our community was so authentic, and people really liked it. That's how we got our reputation."

Hip hop has always been at the core of the brand, says White. The term "trill" — a combination of "true" and "real" that originated in hip hop — means genuine and authentic. "I feel like hip hop is a great democratizer in terms of culture, style, music, everything," White says, noting that classes have the same feel. "Hip hop, R&B, and music from the islands make up the soundtrack to our classes, which include cardio dance, sculpt, cardio boxing and yoga."

White admits it was a challenge to start the business, as she had zero background in fitness except as a consumer. In fact she had studied poetry in college, "which at the time everyone thought was like such a loser thing," she says, laughing. "It was like, 'How are you going to get a job? Why would you do this?' My immigrant parents were like, 'We came to America for you to study poetry? How could this be a thing?' But through that study I fell in love with words and persuasion and learned how to take big complex ideas and make them salient and understandable."

Heather White TRILLFIT
TRILLFIT co-founders Heather White and Melisa Valdez. Heather White/instagram

She also had to put in some physical work. While White "loved boutique fitness" she had never worked in the space. "I used to feel sensitive about that," she admits. "So for the first two years of TRILLFIT when we were doing pop-ups, in the back of my mind I was like, 'Do we have the credibility to do this?' It's already hard enough to feel like you are credible to do a thing being a Black young woman in America. But then it's like, but I don't even have any fitness experience."

White, who operates the company with her business partner and co-founder Melisa Valdez, enrolled in instructor training that "changed my perspective on everything," she says. "I went from a place of having no fitness experience to having an incredible amount of fitness experience and becoming one of the best instructors on the TRILLFIT teaching staff."

It paid off for the CEO, who continued to scale up the business, opening a studio in the Mission Hill neighborhood of Boston in 2019. "Everything with this new business involves having to think big, having to redefine your perspective, having to turn things over and look at things in a different way."

The idea for broader expansion came during COVID. "We put out our digital platform and kept it free, and suddenly all of these different people had access to us and would come to our classes," she says. "We started seeing people from Singapore and London and Uganda and all of these other places." And while White had always wanted to expand to New York — "I'm from there, so it's always been a part of the plan"— the pandemic kicked it into high gear.

"We came across a really incredible deal for a beautiful space that's like five times the size of Boston. So it's a really, really big extension," she say of the new Brooklyn studio, slated to open in early 2023. "We're chugging on this train and now that we're working to raise capital, we're on this plan to open 18 studios across the next 10 years."

Heather White TRILLFIT
PAT GREENHOUSE/GLOBE STAFF

Part of TRILLFIT's mission is to expand health and fitness access and opportunities for communities of color and the LGBTQ community. "We want to diversify the wellness industry and show people that there's a different way," says White, 34. " We want to be united with public health and extend the lives of people of color."

It starts with striving for better equity. "We're all too familiar with the reality that wellness isn't delivered equally in black and brown neighborhoods, and in places where wellness services are abundant, people of color are often invisible and excluded," she says. "Mission TRILL is our pledge to promote health outcomes in communities of color by providing increased access to our programming, supporting the initiatives of local organizations that focus on achieving health equity, and fostering collaboration with public and private sectors to redefine what wellness experiences look like and feel like."

Related Articles
DWTS
Peloton's Cody Rigsby Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'It's a Very Long Journey'
Chris Hemsworth Announces Three New Female Trainers Joining His Centr Fitness
Chris Hemsworth Welcomes Three New Female Trainers to His Centr Wellness Platform
imani ellis
CultureCon Founder Imani Ellis on the New York Conference, a 'Celebration of Joy and Freedom'
Brooke Shields attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Brooke Shields on Redefining Self-Care and Building a Company at 57: 'I've Got the Guts to Do It'
CALABASAS, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Blink-182 drummer and Musink Tattoo and Music Festival curator Travis Barker at his home in Calabasas on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Wellness Routine Includes Matcha in Bed and 3-Mile Workouts
Eesean Bolden with NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard for Culture Jam Vol. 2
Kawhi Leonard Is Working on 'Culture Jam Part 2' : 'He's Very Hands-On' Says Partner Eesean Bolden
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Tunde Oyeneyin
Peloton's Tunde Oyeneyin on Her Bike Glam, Mental Health and Loving Every Version of Herself
Entering the final leg of the National Women’s Soccer League season, world-champion teammates and power couple Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger are laser-focused on maintaining their performance with foods that have a positive impact on their physical health, their family, and the planet. The couple is joining JUST Egg as brand ambassadors, and I wanted to offer you an opportunity to speak with them about their lives on and off the field. The partnership was sparked by genuine love for JUST Egg, and grew as the family realized how closely the brand’s values around human and planetary health align with their own.
Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger on Daughter's 'Mostly Plant-Based Diet': 'It's Okay to Be Different'
healthcare worker explaining to young patient in medical clinic
Why Body Mass Index Is a Historically Flawed Health Standard for People of Color
Anna Greenberg; Noah Greenberg-Andersen joined us 8/15/22 at 4:31am
Peloton's Anna Greenberg Welcomes First Baby, Son Noah: 'Most Wonderful Week of Our Lives'
Coach Paulana Lamonier Wants More Black People to Learn to Swim: ‘We’re Here to Smash the Stereotypes
Coach Paulana Lamonier Wants More Black People to Learn to Swim: 'We're Here to Smash the Stereotypes'
Kerry Washington Summer Style
Kerry Washington's Summer Style and Beauty Essentials
Selma Blair GUIDE beauty
Selma Blair is Helping Create Makeup for All — Including those with Mobility Issues — for GUIDE Beauty
taylor bennett
Rapper Taylor Bennett Reveals 'I've Never Been Happier' 5 Years After Coming Out as Bisexual
Jude Bernard, Meet N.Y. Man on a Mission to Empower Communities of Color to Gain Financial Freedom Through Education
Meet N.Y. Man on a Mission to Empower Communities of Color to Gain Financial Freedom Through Education