The Doctors' Travis Stork Shares New Exclusive Photos from His 'Low-Key, No-Frills’ Wedding

The Doctors’ Dr. Travis Stork and Parris Bell kept things simple when they tied the knot last month.

Sharing two new photos exclusively with PEOPLE, the happy couple can be seen walking down the aisle during the intimate Aug. 3 ceremony, which took place in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the images, Bell wears a romantic off-the-shoulder Rue de Seine gown, while Stork accessorizes his own casual ensemble with a pair of eye-catching orange Puma sneakers.

RELATED: The Doctors’ Travis Stork and Parris Bell Are Married! — ‘It Was Perfect’

Opening up about their special day during the season 12 premiere of The Doctors, which will air on Monday, the couple shared they wanted a “low-key, no-frills” ceremony “with an excess of carbs and booze.”

In addition to Stork’s bold choice of footwear, the couple opted to have a doughnut tower instead of a more traditional cake and in lieu of gifts, Stork and Bell asked that attendees made donations to The Cancer Research Institute and The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

The couple will be matching all of the donations made to the non-profits dollar for dollar.

Image zoom (L-R) Travis Stork and Parris Bell Gina Petersen Photography

In another unique twist, the couple took two big trips together in honor of their special day — one before they tied the knot, and one after.

Before saying “I do,” Stork and Bell took a pre-wedding honeymoon to Costa Rica, and went on to vacation together in Hawaii as newlyweds.

Image zoom (L-R) Travis Stork and Parris Bell Gina Petersen Photography

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at the season 12 premiere, the couple’s friend Dr. Chris “Cupcake” Strandburg — who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season of The Bachelorette — opened up his role in introducing the pair back in 2016.

“Chris had been trying to set me up” Travis says in the clip. “I flew home to Nashville and Chris went to dinner with me, and the person he was trying to set me up with was Parris, and we ran into … Parris.”

“It was just complete luck that we were all there at the same time” Chris adds. “They met, they seemed to hit it off … then I helped to connect them the next day. The next thing I knew they were going on dates and I was the third wheel.”

RELATED: Power Up! Meet the Latest Addition to PEOPLE’s Health Squad Who Will Tackle All Your Questions

While on their Hawaiian trip last month, both Stork and Bell shared a few images from the special day on Instagram.

“I married the best person I’ve ever met in front of our very closest friends and family last weekend,” Bell wrote. “As if that weren’t great enough, our best friend, Julie, officiated our wedding 😭.”

“I am so grateful for this man and for our tribe. Thank you all so much for celebrating with us!,” she added. “We had TOO much fun.”

Bell shared that their wedding planner, Kasey Schaffer, had managed to pull off the occasion in “under one month.”

Meanwhile, Stork posted, “We did a thing yesterday. It was perfect. 8.3.19 ❤️🎉” alongside black and white photos taken by their close friend and photographer, Gina Peterson.