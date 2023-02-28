Travis Barker Gets Ready for Surgery and Shares Graphic Photos of His Injured Ring Finger

Travis Barker appears to be in lots of pain a day before his surgery.

The Blink-182 rocker, 47, shared images of his injured finger on Instagram on Monday.

His carousel began with a medical worker trying to get his finger back into place. They are heard asking Barker, "Do you feel pain?" to which he responds, "I mean yeah, it feels painful."

He continued with up-close pictures of his finger, including one where he's wearing a brace.

His pain could be relieved soon as he captioned the post, "Surgery tomorrow 🤞"

Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, showed support in the comment section.

"🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️" wrote The Kardashians star, 43.

His latest injury marks the second in the last couple of weeks.

He revealed his first injury on Feb. 8 and tweeted, "I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments 🤬"

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

On Feb. 20, he shared an image of his knuckle on his Instagram Story, revealing that it was bruised and injured "again" according to Billboard.

Blink-182 surprised fans when it announced its upcoming world tour in August, its first featuring members Mark Hoppus, Barker and Tom DeLonge since 2015.

Kicking off on March 11, 2023, at the Imperial GNP festival in Tijuana, Mexico, and continuing its Latin American leg through early April, the reunion tour will go on for nearly a year, featuring North American shows from May through July, European shows from September through October, and a string of dates in Australia and New Zealand in February 2024.

Barker's surgery comes after he was hospitalized with "life-threatening" pancreatitis last summer.

He said in July that he was "currently much better" as he updated his Instagram followers.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," he recounted on his Instagram Story. "But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.

"I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better," Barker added.

The Poosh founder said in part she was "so grateful to God for healing my husband," as well as to their fans' prayers and the specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles "for taking such wonderful care" of them.