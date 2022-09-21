Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Wellness Routine Includes Matcha in Bed and 3-Mile Workouts

"We walk or run three miles a day," the musician and Barker Wellness founder tells PEOPLE

By
Vanessa Etienne
and
Lanae Brody
Published on September 21, 2022 01:43 PM
CALABASAS, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Blink-182 drummer and Musink Tattoo and Music Festival curator Travis Barker at his home in Calabasas on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Travis Barker. Photo: Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty

Health and wellness has always been a priority for Travis Barker.

The Blink-182 rocker, 46, recently opened up to PEOPLE about expanding his Barker Wellness brand and his health journey alongside wife Kourtney Kardashian.

"Our friendship and our relationship was started 10 years ago and I think we were both really into wellness," Barker says. "We were both really into eating healthy, working out, and being great parents."

Barker is dad to son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23. His blended family with Kardashian also includes her children — daughter Penelope, 10, and sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7.

The couple stays fit whether they are at home or on the road.

"We have matcha in bed every morning, no matter where we're at, we're at a hotel, we're traveling," he tells PEOPLE. "We work out. We walk or run three miles a day."

They also watch what they eat — or don't eat: Barker has been a vegetarian since he was 13. "I've been vegan for 16 years," he explains. "[Kourtney's] 99% vegan, which I love. There's no fur. There's no meat. There's no fish. My baby just needs to give up cheese, pretty much, and butter," he says jokingly.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 09: Drummer Travis Barker of Blink 182 performs on Day 1 during the 2019 Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 9, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage)
Travis Barker. Steve Jennings/WireImage

He says that functional fitness is a big part of his routine when it comes to staying in shape. "I have a show coming up, so I'll do a lot of functional training. I'll run. I'll do a lot of battle ropes," he explains. "I want to be in shape, but it's also like, how can I play drums better? How can I not get tired? How can I be strong for my kids? How can I be better at Muay Thai? I think of all those things. And I just try to have my workout routine support all those things."

A long-term goal? "I would love to do a marathon one day," he tells PEOPLE.

But fitness is just one component of his holistic approach to wellness.

"Wellness means to me... I think there's millions of people around the world that think you don't have to pay for what you eat or how you neglect your body and how you neglect your health," he explains. "And I feel like at some point you got to pay up, and wellness has always been that for me.

"But I think you can get all the surgeries you want to look a certain way. You've got to pay your debt at some point," he continues. "I've always told my kids, just be healthy, drink water, don't use products that are toxic. I don't know. Just try to steer them in the right direction as much as I can."

The musician has been prioritizing his health even more recently after he was hospitalized for "life-threatening" pancreatitis this summer.

On June 28, Barker found himself in a life-and-death situation when he was hospitalized due to pancreatitis, an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulates blood sugar.

He has since updated his Instagram followers that he is doing "much better," and was photographed last month walking outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California.

Barker's wife Kourtney Kardashian has remained a steadfast supporter, a source previously telling people that she "wouldn't leave his side" during his scare.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," she wrote on Instagram in July. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change."

