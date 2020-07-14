Trainer Emily Skye Shows Off Her Postpartum Body 3.5 Weeks After Her Surprise Home Birth

The fitness influencer said that she’s waiting for her body to fully heal before she starts exercising again

Trainer Emily Skye is showing off her postpartum body — and is proud to say that she’s “sucking in HARD” for the photo!

The Australian fitness influencer, 35, unexpectedly gave birth to her second child, son Izaac, early in the morning on June 18 in her living room when he decided to make his debut two weeks early. Now, three and a half weeks after his arrival, Skye shared a look at her body as she recovers from the delivery.

“3.5 weeks postpartum already! 😲 Time is FLYING, but I’m so grateful to be feeling really good — both mentally and physically,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Skye, who is also mom to 2½-year-old daughter Mia, said that rather than worrying about getting back to her pre-baby fitness, she’s concentrating on letting her body heal from childbirth.

“So many women are focused on how their body looks after childbirth but many women don’t even think about what’s happening internally — in particular the function of the pelvic floor and whether they have diastasis recti (ab separation),” she said. “Both are unfortunately often overlooked after birth.”

Skye said that she’s not doing her usual weightlifting and HIIT workouts quite yet, but she is working on repairing her pelvic floor and doing core work to heal the ab separation that occurs during pregnancy.

“It’s very gentle but it’s already making a difference and my abs are not far off being back together and my pelvic floor is recovering well,” she said, emphasizing that new moms need to let those areas heal.

“Ensuring your diastasis recti and pelvic floor is healed after childbirth is so important so please don’t overlook them and rush into exercising,” she continued. “It’s never too late to start healing them but it is best to get on top of it sooner rather than later so you don’t risk making things worse and harder to heal down the track.”

Skye also fully owned up to holding in her stomach for the photo — which she explains is a key part of her core work!

“Yep I’m sucking in HARD here — which is also great for healing my [diastasis recti] as long as my [pelvic floor] is working as well! 😉See — I’m exercising even while taking a selfie!! WINNING! 🙌🏼😝”

Skye is in a very different place than her last pregnancy, when she suffered from postpartum depression.

“Dealing with baby blues and being able to do very little about it was tough,” Skye previously PEOPLE, three months after giving birth to Mia. “I really, really wanted to train but I just wasn’t physically ready to. My hormones were all messed up and I was crying and feeling miserable for absolutely no reason.”

She said her partner Declan Redmond helped her through, and that sharing her experience with her followers, like she’s doing again now, was a vital boost.