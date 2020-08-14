Trainer Anna Victoria Welcomes First Child Following Fertility Struggle: 'The Light of My Life'

Trainer Anna Victoria has welcomed her first child with husband Luca Ferretti, after struggling with infertility for several years.

The 32-year-old fitness influencer announced the news on her Instagram page Thursday, revealing that the baby girl, named Aurora Vittoria, was born Monday, August 10.

“She’s here ❤️,” Victoria wrote alongside a photo of her nursing the baby in her hospital bed. “The light of my life. Aurora Vittoria Ferretti was born on 8/10/20 at 8:06pm, weighing 8 lbs 4 oz. I’ll be sharing more pics on @annaandluca later today. Still waiting for this to feel real!! 😭🥰”

Victoria posted several more photos on the couple’s joint Instagram account — one of just baby Aurora, as well as shots of the new parents holding her.

“She’s everything we’ve been dreaming about and more ❤️” the caption said. “We are still at the hospital and on track to get discharged to go home tomorrow. Aurora is passing all tests with flying colors and mom is still recovering, but is soaking up every minute of this newborn magic. What a dream!! 😭💗”

Victoria revealed that she was pregnant in January after experiencing years of infertility problems that she openly documented on social media.

“My best kept secret… Baby Ferretti due August 2020!!! ??? #pregnant #stillinshock #isthisreallife,” Victoria shared on Instagram at the time.

She explained the next day, after getting questions from her followers, that she was able to get pregnant through IVF. Victoria had previously documented her egg retrieval process back in September.

“We did the transfer back in November and didn’t tell anyone ?? and to my complete shock, it worked!!!” she said in another post. “I was so prepared to get yet another negative test.”

Victoria admitted on her Instagram Story that after their extensive struggles with infertility, she was still nervous about the pregnancy.