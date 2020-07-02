Trainer Anna Victoria 'Isn't Concerned' About Weight Gain During Pregnancy: 'I’ve Gained 25 Lbs'

Fitness influencer Anna Victoria isn't worrying about weight gain during her pregnancy.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old trainer — who is expecting her first child in August after dealing with infertility — opened up about body image and weight gain during pregnancy after receiving questions about her experience from her followers.

"I’ve gotten lots of messages about how I’m handling my ever growing body and if it’s negatively affecting my body image at all. So far I’ve gained 25 lbs and I still have 5 weeks to go," Victoria revealed.

"Regarding my changing body... If I’m to be completely honest, I don’t mind it at all. EXCEPT THE BOOBS 😭😂🙈," the trainer added. "They’re back to my pre-fitness journey size, if not a bit bigger. And for my fellow naturally larger chested women, you all know what a literal pain it is. And I know the pain is only getting started 😭 (hello, breastfeeding - if I’m able)."

Victoria went on to explain that she worries more about gaining "too little weight" rather than too much.

"I want to be sure I’m gaining ENOUGH! This isn’t a time for me to be concerned about losing weight although I also don’t think it’s wrong to be conscious of not gaining an unhealthy amount of weight, either," she explained. "As always, it’s about finding the middle ground."

Victoria continued, "However my body looks physically is not my focus right now. I am working out and still eating 80/20 (ok, maybe 70/30...😄) because that’s what makes me FEEL my best. But if I get stretch marks, I get stretch marks! If I get cellulite, I get cellulite! But with these things will come a beautiful baby girl that I’ve wanted for so long and have fought for. Stretch marks, cellulite, and any extra weight I will have won’t make the slightest difference in my ability to be a great mother and that’s all I care about right now!"

In January, the fitness influencer and her husband, Luca Ferretti, revealed they were expecting their first child together after years of infertility problems.

My best kept secret… Baby Ferretti due August 2020!!! #pregnant #stillinshock #isthisreallife,” Victoria shared on Instagram at the time, along with pictures shot by photographer Bre Thurston.

She explained she was able to get pregnant through IVF. “We did the transfer back in November and didn’t tell anyone and to my complete shock, it worked!!!” she said in another post. “I was so prepared to get yet another negative test.”

Throughout her pregnancy, Victoria has modified her workout regimen, doing simplified workouts and ditching the weights for just body weight movements. She is also staying away from doing movements that require lying on her back.

However, the social media star has still received backlash from followers who think she shouldn’t be working out.

"I recently got this comment in regards to me working out while pregnant, ‘Go swimming. Don’t hurt your baby. Those bends are not good. Enjoy pregnancy and stop being so concerned about your appearance....’ ” Victoria wrote on Instagram in June. "And here’s what I have to say to that: Who says working out means you’re only concerned with your appearance?"

"Here’s what I *am* concerned about,” Victoria added, before listing off a few of the ways pregnancy and childbirth can affect the body, like diastasis recti, when the abdominal muscles separate, pelvic floor dysfunction and general aches and pains of pregnancy.