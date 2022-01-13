Fitness Expert Tracy Anderson Secretly Wed Beau Chris Asplundh In 'Special' Ceremony

Anderson tells PEOPLE that she and Asplundh wanted a private wedding "for just our family"

Tracy Anderson is officially off the market!

The workout entrepreneur, who is known for making her A-list clients like Gwenyth Paltrow glow, quietly tied the knot last August with fiancé, Chris Asplundh, a business manager, she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For Anderson, it was important to her to keep the nuptials very private, with only a select few making the guest list.

"This special moment was meant for just our family," she says.

The couple began dating in 2018 after they were introduced by mutual friends, and got engaged in March 2020 when Asplundh popped the question at Anderson's 45th birthday party.

Tracy Anderson Credit: Jamie Bassett-Cann

The August ceremony took place on a Tuesday in the garden of the couple's Malibu home after they both spent the day at work. While that may sound a bit odd for a wedding day, Anderson says it's part of what makes this couple's relationship unique.

"We both sleep better at night if we accomplish a lot!" she says.

Only Anderson's children, a few close friends and the couple's mothers made the guest list. And the intimate ceremony allowed the couple to include plenty of personal touches.

"My mom and Chris' mom all read poems that felt true to mine and Chris' love story," Anderson shares. "Steven Beltrani, my longtime friend and executive of my company, gave me away. My daughter, Penny, was the flower girl. My son, Sam, was traveling ... so our family friend Sandra Rojo held him on Zoom during the garden ceremony at our home."

Tracy Anderson Credit: Jamie Bassett-Cann

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Since the couple have quite the rolodex, they're planning to have another party with more friends and family once the pandemic calms down a bit. But that didn't stop them from toasting and celebrating with those who were in attendance back in August.