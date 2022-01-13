Fitness Expert Tracy Anderson Secretly Wed Beau Chris Asplundh In 'Special' Ceremony
Tracy Anderson is officially off the market!
The workout entrepreneur, who is known for making her A-list clients like Gwenyth Paltrow glow, quietly tied the knot last August with fiancé, Chris Asplundh, a business manager, she tells PEOPLE exclusively.
For Anderson, it was important to her to keep the nuptials very private, with only a select few making the guest list.
"This special moment was meant for just our family," she says.
The couple began dating in 2018 after they were introduced by mutual friends, and got engaged in March 2020 when Asplundh popped the question at Anderson's 45th birthday party.
The August ceremony took place on a Tuesday in the garden of the couple's Malibu home after they both spent the day at work. While that may sound a bit odd for a wedding day, Anderson says it's part of what makes this couple's relationship unique.
"We both sleep better at night if we accomplish a lot!" she says.
Only Anderson's children, a few close friends and the couple's mothers made the guest list. And the intimate ceremony allowed the couple to include plenty of personal touches.
"My mom and Chris' mom all read poems that felt true to mine and Chris' love story," Anderson shares. "Steven Beltrani, my longtime friend and executive of my company, gave me away. My daughter, Penny, was the flower girl. My son, Sam, was traveling ... so our family friend Sandra Rojo held him on Zoom during the garden ceremony at our home."
Since the couple have quite the rolodex, they're planning to have another party with more friends and family once the pandemic calms down a bit. But that didn't stop them from toasting and celebrating with those who were in attendance back in August.
"Following the ceremony we had champagne in the garden, and then enjoyed a beautiful dinner in our dining room. From there, we moved into the library at our home for music, cake cutting, and more champagne, which eventually led to a dance party outside underneath the stars," Anderson says. "It was everything I could have hoped for and more with the people I love the most. I truly believe the best kind of fairy tale is the truth of your journey, and not taking the road of traditional, predetermined fairly tales."
