This Popular Hand Sanitizer Is Back in Stock After Selling Out Multiple Times

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on Touchland’s colorful spray hand sanitizer, now’s your chance. The modern sanitizer has been out of stock since March at various retailers, with limited restocks selling out quickly. Now, it’s finally available again — but only at Ulta.

The hand sanitizer, which has the backing of celebs like Kris Jenner, comes in six scents including watermelon, aloe vera, and citrus, and one unscented option. Its dermatologist-tested formula includes 67 percent ethyl alcohol (which meets the Centers of Disease Control’s recommendations for an effective sanitizer), aloe vera, and essential oils. Touchland says each spray bottle contains over 500 spritzes.

The hand sanitizer was recently fully restocked at Ulta, but it’s already selling out. At the time of writing, four out of the seven options are still available.

Buy It! Touchland Power Mist Hand Sanitizer, $12; ulta.com

Shoppers say that Touchland’s hand sanitizer keeps their hands moisturized, unlike other options, and smells good without being overpowering.

“This is my absolute favorite Touchland sanitizer. I love the bright, crisp, soft scent,” one customer wrote about the Power Mist Citrus. “I hated using goopy sanitizers but I love the non-sticky way these work. They also don't dry your hands!”