Tory Burch’s Face Masks Sold Out in Under an Hour — but They’re Now Available for Pre-Order

You’ve probably seen (and maybe even used) the viral hashtag #WearaDamnMask on social media. Designer Tory Burch created it back in June, challenging her Instagram followers to share masked selfies to spread the word about wearing the essential. It led celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Rashida Jones, and Storm Reid, along with over 75,000 other people to post a photo wearing their masks.

The Tory Burch face masks are made from two layers of lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric and have a shapeable nose wire and adjustable ear loops that can be tailored for a more secure fit. The masks also feature a pocket designed to fit filters (not included, but here’s where you can shop some). Besides their protective functionality, the best part is that they come in an array of trendy, seasonal prints. One pack features masks with bright, floral patterns that tie back to Tory Burch’s summer collection, while the other comes with paisley prints that remind us of fall.

Shoppers can snag a pack of five Tory Burch face masks, expected to ship by the end of August, on pre-order for $35. Despite their slightly delayed shipping time, many shoppers who have scored a pack said they’re “well worth the wait.”

Since they first launched, the masks have already received an overall five-star rating, with 450 beaming reviews. “I have purchased so many face masks and I can truly say they are the most comfortable and breathable... 100 percent recommended,” one customer wrote.

“Since 2020 is the year to wear a face mask, why not look fashionable? I love mine, I can change to match my outfits,” another chimed in. “They are very light and breathable. A great value as well.”

Like picking out an outfit, you want a face mask that suits your style. And Tory Burch’s options will ensure that you’ve got one ready to go for every season.

Buy It! Tory Burch Printed Face Mask – Set of 5, $35; toryburch.com

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a case study that shows wearing a coverings can help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Click here to learn more about how to wear a face mask and properly wash it.