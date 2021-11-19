Tori Spelling Says She's 'Finally Addressing' Her 'Expired and Recalled' Breast Implants

In recent years, plastic surgeons are seeing a rise in requests for breast implant removals, and several celebrities have spoken out about making the change

Tori Spelling is making changes for her health.

On Thursday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared a photo from a medical office where she said she was "finally addressing" her breast implants.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After needing to for many years I'm finally addressing my expired and recalled implants," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside the snap, which featured a glass container filled with foam breasts.

Spelling isn't the first celebrity in the past year to express concerns about her breast implants.

In recent years, plastic surgeons are seeing a rise in requests for breast implant removals, and several celebrities have spoken out about making the change, including Ashley Tisdale, Mina Suvari, Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge and Bachelorette Clare Crawley.

tori spelling Credit: tori spelling/instagram

Crawley, who underwent surgery to remove her implants in July, shared the experience on social media. At the time, she said she decided to have them removed removed following numerous health problems over the last few years.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I've been going through things medically with my body that I have not had answers to," she said. "It's been hard, it's been frustrating and it's been scary for me to not have answers and to know something's not right."

In a candid post, Crawley said "it wasn't an easy decision" to go through with the procedure. She thanked her friends, family and doctors for their "overwhelming support" throughout her quest for a happier and healthier life.

"Having you all give me a boost when my brain has slipped into moments of doubt, truly lifted me up. And so I will continue to pass It on to anyone else who needs to hear this… our body shape does not define us or make us any less lovable or worthy. We are perfectly made just the way we are!" Crawley added.

RELATED VIDEO: Tamra Judge Removes Breast Implants, Says She's Already Noticing 'Health Improvements'

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration laid out new requirements for breast implant surgery, which will mandate that patients are warned about the potential health risks before they can consent to surgery.

The change comes after years of complaints and hearings with thousands of women who detailed side effects from their implants such as brain fog, fatigue and in some cases, the development of a rare, severe form of cancer.