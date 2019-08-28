Image zoom Tori Spelling Denise Crew

She’s spent her entire life in the public eye, so Tori Spelling has dealt with her fair share of scrutiny and hearsay. But there’s one perennial rumor that she’d love to put to bed.

“The one thing for me that has stuck forever was the plastic surgery thing,” Spelling tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I literally had my nose done and my boobs done, and that’s it. I’m constantly reading that I’ve done more.”

And Spelling, who currently stars on and executive produces BH90210, the hit reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210 that she conceived of with Jennie Garth, says the public interest in her looks has gone on for more than 30 years.

“People have been talking about me having plastic surgery since I was 17,” she says. “I remember my dad [producer Aaron Spelling] saying, ‘Don’t worry. It will go away next week.’ But that one thing has stayed with me my entire career!”

And Spelling says that growing up with a famous father also made her hyperaware of public perception.

“I always felt so misunderstood,” admits the mother of five. “I was either Aaron Spelling’s daughter or I was Donna Martin. I was nobody else. And it was really hard for me to get past that. And I became a people pleaser because if I didn’t smile it was like, ‘Oh the producer’s rich daughter, she’s a bitch. For me doing reality [shows], I could show people, ‘I’m just like you!’ I always thought if people could meet me, we’d be friends.”

But instead of letting public scrutiny get her down, the actress says she’s learned to accept it.

And after all, says Spelling, “it’s fun to own it!”