Tori Spelling 'Overwhelmed' by Her Family's Sickness, Says Mold Infection Was 'Slowly Killing Us for 3 Years'

Tori Spelling said she and her children are “so sick and can’t get well” as they continue to deal with the health problems brought on by an "extreme mold" infection that was found in her home

Published on May 18, 2023 11:18 AM
Photo: Tori Spelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling is feeling "overwhelmed" as her entire family continues to deal with health problems resulting from a mold infection.

On Wednesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posted an update on her Instagram Story, telling her followers that she's now looking for lawyers to address her family's sickness after an "extreme mold" infection was found in her home.

"Does anyone know how to find a major great MOLD lawyer in CA that can help our family?" the 49-year-old wrote. "Our troubles are next level with our mold problem and the house that's been slowly killing us for 3 years."

"My kids and I are so sick and can't get well and our family needs help. Overwhelmed," she continued. "We do need to start with an amazing lawyer who can guide us through this."

Tori Spelling Says Mold Infection Found in Her Home Was 'Slowly Killing' Her Family for 3 Years
Tori Spelling/Instagram

Last week, Spelling first shared on Instagram that she had to vacate her home after the infection was found, resulting in a "continual spiral of sickness" for her family. She and her children visited urgent care after they had a pattern of getting sick, just to "get better. To get sick again."

"Let's talk about MOLD…" she wrote, alongside photos featuring her children in urgent care — Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 14, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, Beau Dean, 6.

"Here we are again at Urgent Care. We've all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that's what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home," her caption began.

"But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on," she continued. "Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on."

"Enter Mold inspection!" Spelling wrote at the time, explaining the inspectors "discovered extreme mold in our home" and that "the pieces all started to fall into place."

Spelling also asked her followers if anyone had experienced mold infection before describing the harrowing experience. "You just keep getting sick, one infection after another," she explained. "Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy-like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well."

"As we sit here today in Urgent Care … watching everyone getting swabbed and first up Finn with Strep throat and high fever of 103. We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT. We now GET IT," the actress wrote.

If her family's health concerns weren't her only issue, Spelling also shared, "It's hard to just uproot a huge family especially in [the] midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap."

The Los Angeles native said she'll admittedly now look "for an @airbnb or @vrbo or hotel till we can even grasp what to do." In reference to her future plans, Spelling described how "we are just renters so looks like moving is in our eminent future as well. Grateful we have renters insurance. We'd be lost how to tackle this without."

"And, special non shout out to our public school district for repeatedly not believing our kids were as sick as they've been continually," added Spelling. "Just get them in school right 😡?"

